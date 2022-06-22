ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Emma Seely of Darien named to James Madison University President's List

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarien resident Emma Seely, has been named to the president's list...

news.hamlethub.com

Max Palmer of Somers Earns Spot on Susquehanna University Dean's List

Max Palmer, of Somers, New York, was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Palmer, of the Class of 2024, is majoring in studio art with a focus in photography. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
SOMERS, NY
hamlethub.com

Trevor Riehm of NF Earns Spot on Susquehanna University Dean's List

Trevor Riehm, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, was named to Susquehanna University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Riehm, of the Class of 2025, is majoring in creative writing. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

SUNY New Paltz student Ryan Gallagher receives CMA scholarship

Ryan Gallagher of Brewster, NY is one of five SUNY New Paltz School of Business students who have become the first in campus history to receive the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Scholarship from the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). The CMA Scholarship covers all expenses for the Certified Management Accountant...
NEW PALTZ, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Mallory Shofi receives New England Athletic Conference All-Sportsmanship team honor at Emerson College

Emerson College Student Mallory Shofi of Ridgefield Receives 2022 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Spring All-Sportsmanship Team Honor. Mallory Shofi from Ridgefield was honored with the All-Sportsmanship Team award for the 2022 New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Spring Teams. The All-Sportsmanship Team award is intended...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Two Local Students Named on Susquehanna University Dean's List

Susquehanna congratulates its dean's list students. The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. Emeline Berthelon, of Mahopac, Class of 2022, majoring in early childhood education and psychology. James Berthelon, of Mahopac, Class of 2025,...
MAHOPAC, NY
hamlethub.com

Local Brewster students received degrees from Quinnipiac University

The following local Brewster students received degrees from Quinnipiac University during commencement ceremonies held in May:. Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, non-sectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 9,500 students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Computing and Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review's "The Best 387 Colleges." For more information, please visit qu.edu. Connect with Quinnipiac on Facebook and follow Quinnipiac on Twitter @QuinnipiacU.
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield School of Dance Celebrates Outgoing Seniors’ Accomplishments

The Ridgefield School of Dance bid farewell to three senior Company members as they made their farewell performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream June 11-12. While goodbyes can be sad as Ridgefield’s Sofia Garrett and Ingrid Karlson and Karina Rao have grown up together at this studio, they are fondly regarded by their teachers. The studio’s executive director Alison Brown, artistic director Jess Boelts and the teachers will miss them but are looking forward to seeing what the future brings for them.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

National Gold Title for Crew Team Comprised of ALL RHS Seniors!

After having won the gold in their “Straight 4” boat at the New England Regionals, Ridgefield High School seniors Claire Poremba, Katie and Sarah Rapaglia and Julia Clavi competed in Sarasota, Florida at the 2022 USRowing Youth Nationals and brought home GOLD!. Their GMS Club boat was comprised...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Berthelon Earns Degree at Susquehanna University

Susquehanna University conferred degrees upon 520 students at the conclusion of its 164th academic year. Emeline Berthelon, of Mahopac, NY, graduated summa cum laude from Susquehanna University with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education with a focus in early childhood education certification and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
MAHOPAC, NY
hamlethub.com

Attorney Jennifer Collins announces campaign for probate judge in the 45th District (Ridgefield, Redding, Newtown, and Bethel)

Attorney Jennifer Collins, a Connecticut Magistrate and Senior Partner with the regional law firm Cramer & Anderson, is running for Judge of Probate for the Northern Fairfield County Probate District. A resident of Ridgefield with her family, Attorney Collins was endorsed by Republican delegates in May to succeed Judge of...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Stamford The Works: Repainting Scalzi Park Basketball Court, COVID Resources and Test Kits, Miles Make Smiles Walk, and MORE!

The Connecticut Child Tax Rebate is now accepting applications. Please click here to learn more and apply. Join the City of Stamford and Full Court Peace on July 2nd from 10:00 am – 2:00pm to repaint the basketball court at Scalzi Park. Please click here to sign up or email Aaron Miller ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) to sign up for a shift.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

MasterChef Junior Season Eight Winner and Scarsdale Resident Liya Joins All-new Cast for 2022 MasterChef Junior, Tour Stops in Stamford on October 11!

TCG Entertainment, the leader in live entertainment properties and touring productions, in association with Endemol Shine North America, producers of the FOX series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, have announced the all-new cast for the 2022 MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Tour. The 25+ city tour makes a stop in Stamford on October 11, 2022...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

County Executive Announces Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ Friendly Senior Housing Development

New Senior Affordable Housing in Downtown White Plains to Include the new LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center. Westchester County Executive George Latimer joined members of Westchester County’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center, Monadnock Development and HANAC to announce Westchester’s first LGBTQ+ friendly housing development that will bring 140 units of affordable senior housing to downtown White Plains. It will also include a larger space for The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center to continue to support its advocacy, education and health programs.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Local Organizations Unite to Help Afghan Refugees Learn English

Bridgeport, CT - Each year refugees seek safety in our country, often arriving with nothing more than a suitcase, and struggling with our language. That’s why the Interfaith Refugee Resettlement Committee (IRRC), Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF), Housatonic Community College (HCC) and its Foundation banded together to help develop the English communication skills of an Afghan family fleeing the Taliban.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton and Darien: Sipstirs

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Sipstirs!
DARIEN, CT

