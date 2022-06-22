Emma Seely of Darien named to James Madison University President's List

The Ridgefield School of Dance bid farewell to three senior Company members as they made their farewell performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream June 11-12. While goodbyes can be sad as Ridgefield’s Sofia Garrett and Ingrid Karlson and Karina Rao have grown up together at this studio, they are fondly regarded by their teachers. The studio’s executive director Alison Brown, artistic director Jess Boelts and the teachers will miss them but are looking forward to seeing what the future brings for them.

