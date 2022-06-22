ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More than 250 killed in horror Afghanistan earthquake as tremors crush people in their homes

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MORE than 250 have died after a powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan.

Authorities say more than 200 people have also been injured in remote parts of the south of the country as the huge tremors from the 6.1 magnitude quake crushed people in their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYVcN_0gIjT3TR00
More than 250 people have been killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan Credit: afghan government News Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFhti_0gIjT3TR00
The magnitude 6.1 earthquake reduced buildings to rubbles amid hundreds of injuries Credit: afghan government News Agency

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, at a depth of 51 km, the US Geological Survey said.

Shaking was felt by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the EMSC said on Twitter.

According to Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, head of the Taliban administration’s natural disaster ministry, some 100 people died in the province of Paktika.

Another 25 people were killed in Khost and five in Nangarhar province, he said, adding that investigations were being conducted to determine if there were more casualties.

Photographs on Afghan media showed houses reduced to rubble.

"Strong and long jolts," a resident of the Afghan capital, Kabul, posted on the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) website.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY...

The Sun is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free App for the best ever Sun Online experience. For iPhone click here, for Android click here.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Sporting News

'My 13-year-old daughter asked to leave because she was terrified'

“The last three months have been surreal. I have just arrived back in Kyiv after three months in Spain. I’m not sure if it’s a good decision, but it’s made. I really hope the war will stop soon.”. Rugby likes to use wartime phrases to convey its...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Taliban#Us Geological Survey#Pakistani#The Us Geological Survey#Emsc#Sun Online#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

Zelensky to press G7 for more help as war rages

President Volodymyr Zelensky will urge world powers to step up their support for Ukraine when he addresses the G7 summit on Monday, as Kyiv reels from the first Russian strikes on the capital in weeks. Biden condemned the strikes, the first on the Ukrainian capital in almost three weeks, as "barbarism".
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
536K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy