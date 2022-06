A Sedgwick County judge denied a change of plea motion for Charity Blackmon on Thursday. Blackmon is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus in March of 2021. Blackmon pleaded guilty to running Rebus over with her car at a crosswalk before getting out and shooting him in March of 2022.

