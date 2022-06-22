ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

These Unexpected Home Decor Items Have The Worst Reviews At Michaels

By Demetra Nikolakakis
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for home decor and more at Michaels, be sure to check the reviews when you're purchasing items sight-unseen online. Here's...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

Shoppers Call This Reversible Outdoor Rug With 2,700 Five-Star Ratings 'the Perfect Rug'

Whether you're adding an area rug to an indoor space or an outdoor space, the purpose is often the same: to make a room feel more complete. But aside from just adding color and texture to a space, outdoor rugs have to withstand water, heat, rain, and plenty of sunlight, too. If you're looking to warm up your outdoor space with a rug that's up to the challenge, Amazon shoppers say this popular under-$100 find is not one to miss.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

5 Under $50 Home Decor Products for Sprucing Up Your Living Room, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Decorating a home from scratch can seem like a daunting (and expensive) task. Sure, you know you’ll need the basics, like a couch, dining table and chairs, and a bed, but smaller pieces of decor can contribute just as much to the overall style and feeling of a home as larger ones. Your living room is one area in particular that you likely spend much of your time at home in, so instead of filling it quickly with items you may grow tired of, consider taking a bit more time to curate thoughtful, quality pieces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decor Items#Decorative#Reviewer#Cor#Diyer#Moneywise
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This Napa Cab Is the Best Wine to Drink With Your Burger This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Where is it written that your Tuesday night wine should be cheaper than your Saturday night bottle? That a steak in the dining room deserves a better pour than a burger on the grill? As is true for so much other long-held wine “wisdom,” it’s high time to retire that “pour any old thing with a burger” notion. Take the trouble to source pedigreed meat (grass fed, or maybe beer fed and massaged), grill it just to rosy perfection, and pile it high on a gourmet bun with precious produce, pickled bits, and...
NAPA, CA
dornob.com

Ancient Greece-Inspired Decor is the Next Big Thing in Interior Design

Vintage trends in home decor are nothing new. From the evergreen aesthetic of midcentury modern to Victorian-era twists that pop up in everything from cottagecore to grandmillennialism, it’s obvious that trendsetters in the interior design world look backward for inspiration nearly as much as they look ahead. Now, a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Global-style Decor That'll Make You Want to Travel

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Your home is a reflection of you and should be filled with pieces that celebrate your interests and passions — a task made incredibly simple by Amazon's tailored décor storefronts. To cater to its wanderlust shoppers, Amazon recently launched its Global Style section, which is filled with travel-inspired home decor and furniture to elevate your living room, bedroom, dining room, and more with bold geometrics, natural textures, and warm hues.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
GOBankingRates

5 Hacks To Save Even More at Ikea

Ikea is well known for its affordable furniture and decor, but there are always ways to save even more when shopping at the Swedish superstore. See: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at WalmartFind Out:...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 130-Year-Old Furniture Set Looks New Again in a DIY-Filled $1000 Bedroom Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every “rule” in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Homes

Thread count explained: what is the best thread count for sheets?

If you're wondering 'what is the best thread count for sheets?', you needn't lose sleep over this question, as it turns out quite a few people don't actually know!. We get it: you're buying sheets, deciding on fabrics, colors and patterns (AKA, all the fun stuff), and this jargon terminology keeps popping up. Now we probably all have a basic idea of what thread count means – you want high-quality sheets you want a high thread count, yes? Well, no actually... not always.
HOME & GARDEN
Apple Insider

Harber Leather Desk Mat review: a comfortable, desirable Mac accessory

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Harber's Leather Desk Mat is aMac desk accessory that's so good you'd think about replacing the desk before you'd let go of it.
ELECTRONICS
StyleCaster

The Best Places to Shop For Furniture That Won’t Break Your Bank

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a lover of home décor, you’re likely to get the itch to redecorate every now and again. It happens to the best of us, but sometimes we don’t have the time to physically shop around at different furniture and home decor stores to find the best pieces for our homes. That’s where these 28 furniture e-commerce sites come into play. No matter your schedule or ability to float from store to store,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy