Look Inside The $10 Million Mansion That's Maine's Most Expensive Home

For many of those that live and visit Maine, fair season is the best season. There's lot of reasons to love the agricultural fairs of Maine, from the animals, to the events, to the fair food. That fair food has become part of the attraction for several fairs, including Maine's largest one, the Fryeburg Fair. So if people are flocking to fairs all across the state for those familiar items, why not bring the fair food to the people? A new food truck is planning on doing just that.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO