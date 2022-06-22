ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Look Inside The $10 Million Mansion That's Maine's Most Expensive Home

By Adrianna MacPherson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This waterfront property features an indoor deepwater diving pool, massive living spaces, and a sauna. Let's show you around; you'll love the...

Comments / 1

Q97.9

Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
AUGUSTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

Even the Cheapest Place to Live in Maine is Seeing Home Prices Soar

Since most of us are getting priced out of Southern Maine, people are heading north. According to a great in-depth story from the Bangor Daily News, Mexico used to be one of the cheapest towns to live in pre-pandemic. Homes averaged around $60,000. but this year so far four houses sold for over $300,000. Obviously much less than Portland or Cape Elizabeth, but still pretty high for Mexico Maine with a population of around 2,800 (which was an increase for the first time in 60 years!)
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

9 Majestic Maine Lakes That Need To Be On Your Bucket List

Maine's love affair with boating, fishing, and other aquatic activities goes way beyond the fact that the state sits on the Atlantic Ocean. The state is filled with literally thousands of ponds and lakes. These inland bodies of water range in size from a few hundred square feet to thousands...
MAINE STATE
hotradiomaine.com

(Local) Coastal Cottages To Open In Kennebunk

Get your vacation on at The Wanderer! The brand new surf-inspired lodge in Kennebunk. On Friday July 8th, The Wanderer will open its doors to 17 cottages for guests seeking a stylish, coastal oasis. Enjoy amenities like, complimentary breakfast treat bags, a beautiful lounge pool, and cruiser bikes. Located nearby Maine’s BEST beaches–you can have fun in the sun all day, then relax in the chic cottages.
KENNEBUNK, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine’s Whoopie Pie Festival is back

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Whoopie Pie Fest is back in Dover-Foxcroft. Hundreds gathered to get a sweet taste of the Maine staple everyone talks about. After two years gone the Maine whoopie, pie festival was busier than ever. Most folks had a funny reaction when tasking their first-ever whoopie pie. “It...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
94.9 HOM

Do You Remember These Long Gone Maine Amusement Parks?

While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

A Maine Town’s Only Digital Speed Limit Sign Was Stolen and They Want It Back

Travel around Maine long enough, and you'll encounter dozens of mobile digital speed limit signs throughout many cities and towns in the Pine Tree State. Those speed limit signs are placed strategically throughout the year to remind motorists of just how fast they're going and what the actual speed limit is on a particular road. Drivers often get frustrated at the reminder of their speed blinking at them, and apparently one motorist got frustrated enough to steal the entire mobile speed limit sign and trailer in the small town of Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, ME
B98.5

2022 Maine Independence Day Fireworks Displays

It looks as though this 4th of July will be the first truly normal Independence Day celebration since July of 2019. For the most part, there are no real restrictions this year. Of course, things have changed in the last few years. Some municipalities that have done fireworks in the...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Oyster farmer shares her love of farming in Maine

DEER ISLE — The oyster industry is booming and farmers across Maine are harvesting during the busy summer months for residents and visitors alike. “I love just being out in the water it’s my happy place,” says Abby Barrows of Long Cove Sea Farm. Abby Barrows is...
DEER ISLE, ME
94.9 HOM

New Maine Food Truck to Serve Familiar Fair Foods All Year Long

For many of those that live and visit Maine, fair season is the best season. There's lot of reasons to love the agricultural fairs of Maine, from the animals, to the events, to the fair food. That fair food has become part of the attraction for several fairs, including Maine's largest one, the Fryeburg Fair. So if people are flocking to fairs all across the state for those familiar items, why not bring the fair food to the people? A new food truck is planning on doing just that.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 stunning but underrated beaches in Maine

There is no doubt that some of the most beautiful beaches in the country can be found in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. However, there are plenty of amazing beaches in Maine too, but they are not as popular as others. So if you happen to live in Maine or want to plan a vacation here soon, make sure to add to your list these beautiful but often overlooked beaches.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

For the Next Couple Weeks, Goodwill Cannot Take Your Donations.

Put that nasty old couch right back where it was. It had to be about 20+ years ago, but my band at the time had a pretty large rehearsal space. Big enough that we had a few chairs and a couch that faced a TV where we could play video games on breaks from practicing. Sometimes those practices turned into more video games than actual work, but whatever. We loved it.
MAINE STATE
