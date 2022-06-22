ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala City Council approves Cala Hills buildout of 104 townhomes in SW Ocala

By Danielle Johnson, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvSoJ_0gIjRkDj00

The Ocala City Council unanimously approved a plan on Tuesday for the buildout of the Cala Hills neighborhood in southwest Ocala off of Southwest 19th Avenue Road, also known as Easy Street.

The plan, which faced no public opposition during the hearing, calls for 104 townhomes on about 26 acres adjacent to the Cala Hills neighborhood, which currently has single-family homes and townhomes.

The undeveloped property, known as “Tract J,” is within the original planned Cala Hills development, which has medical buildings, offices, retail shops and recreation in addition to the homes. It borders the Grand Reserve Apartments and Scott Springs Park on the west.

Warehouses planned:25-acre warehouse complex planned for SW Ocala gets annexation, rezoning OK from P&Z

SE Ocala/Marion growth:1,200-unit multifamily complex planned in Silver Springs Shores

On-the-job training:CareerSource CLM tweaking its focus to meet ever-changing workforce

“It’s been a long time in the making to get here today,” attorney Fred Roberts said on behalf of the applicant. “We’re talking about 15 months through the application review process and dealing with concerns of adjacent property owners, etc. I think most of those concerns have been addressed in a way that’s acceptable to the surrounding property owners.”

Engineering firm Pigeon-Ardurra was the applicant for the request, and Cala Hills Investment Group owns the land.

Plan 'satisfies a tremendous need' for housing'

City Growth Development Official Aubrey Hale detailed that the Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning on the property had received conceptual approval but was dormant due to PUD being consolidated into the PD zoning classification in 2019.

Council members agreed to rezone the land to PD and also approved the PD plan and standards book, which outlines that the townhomes will be a mix of single- and two-story models in four- and six-unit buildings. Floor plans show three-bedroom townhomes.

The Cala Hills Master Plan allows up to 264 multifamily condos with a proposed density of 10.4 units per acre. In 2009, the city had rejected a plan to build apartments instead of condominiums on the same tract.

The 104 townhomes for this tract total only four units per acre, a lighter density than allowed.

“We believe it satisfies a tremendous need in this community for a type of housing that we really have a dearth of in that respect,” Roberts said.

Conceptual plans for the neighborhood include landscape designs for open spaces with park benches, bike racks and pedestrian/bike trails that connect to other amenities, parks and recreational facilities.

The development will also have access to the Cala Hills Community Center, sports courts and other amenities, as well as nearby Scott Springs Park. New residents will be required to join the homeowner's association.

“It also provides a nice transition from what is multifamily and institutional or governmental uses to the west through the community of Cala Hills, which is obviously a lovely community, which is comprised both of attached single-family residential, as this project will be, and also detached single-family residential,” Roberts said.

Development will take several years

The developer projects the addition to Cala Hills will generate fewer than 100 p.m. peak hour traffic trips, which means it would be required to submit a traffic impact statement but not a full traffic study.

It is also estimated the development would result in an extra 10 students to Saddlewood Elementary, four to Liberty Middle School and four to West Port High School.

These three schools are already experiencing overcrowding, which the staff report acknowledged, and in May the council rejected an 84-townhome development off of State Road 200 near Saddlewood Elementary that was expected to add five elementary schoolers, two middle schoolers and two high schoolers to the same schools.

No community members came to voice concerns about the Cala Hills buildout, however.

The PD document states that the “development of the Cala Hills Tract J project will take time and several years to complete.”

The plan is for the buildout to be completed in at least two phases, one of 35 units and one of 69 units, but it will depend on the economy and market conditions.

Contact reporter Danielle Johnson at djohnson@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Related
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala temporarily suspends downtown parking meters

Due to maintenance, the City of Ocala is temporarily suspending the downtown parking meters for system upgrades effective immediately. The parking meter rates of 50 cents per hour will not be in effect during this time. However, the time limit of three hours per space, for most spaces, will still be enforced.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Independence Day holiday will impact trash collection in The Villages

The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup in The Villages over the Independence Day holiday:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 4.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Miles Teller gets his day in Citrus County

June 27, 2022, will be known as Miles Teller Day in Citrus County. At least it will be once county commissioners sign a proclamation at Monday's meeting. Teller, who plays pilot Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in the hit movie Top Gun: Maverick, grew up in Citrus County and has brought attention to the area.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala road closed for sewage leak repair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sewer line break closed a road in Marion County to start the weekend. State Road 464, which is Southeast 17th Street will be temporarily closed between 20th Avenue and 22nd Avenue. Traffic will be redirected as construction is underway to repair the sewer line. Copyright...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
WCJB

Portions of Marion County under boil water notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Parts of Marion County are under a boil water notice. This is for homes and businesses in the Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities. Utility officials issued this last night due to a loss of pressure at the water treatment facility. It will be in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Another group backs turnpike no-build option

In February, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) said the four proposed routes for the northern turnpike extension have the potential to adversely affect its conservation lands. Opponents of the extension were pleased. The Sierra Club of Florida previously sided with the no-builders for various environmental reasons. Now Audubon...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Wetland Recharge Park temporarily closing

Due to damage that was caused by strong winds, the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park will be temporarily closing effective immediately. A severe storm passed through Marion County on Thursday, and the winds caused tree damage and debris throughout the park. Crews will be assessing the park early next week. The...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Roberts
villages-news.com

Sumter County continues to pressure South African motocross racer’s noisy track

Sumter County continues to pressure a South African motocross racer’s operation of a noisy track that has neighbors up in arms. Tyla Rattray, a former South African motocross racer who trains other racers, had been granted a special use permit to operate a private motocross track on 52 acres in the Center Hill area. However, due to numerous violations, the county revoked the permit.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Silver Springs features glass-bottom boat tours in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Silver Springs State Park, an agritourist attraction out of Marion County, is hosting its mainstay feature glass-bottom boat tours yet again this summer. According to the park’s website, Silver Springs has a storied history, dating all the way back to Florida’s annexation in the 1820s....
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Townhomes#Buildout#The Ocala City Council#P Z Se Ocala Marion
ocala-news.com

Ocala Recreation and Parks Department to debut new mascot in July

The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will debut its new mascot, Rex the Squirrel, during National Parks and Recreation Month in July. The upcoming month-long celebration will highlight the impact of parks and recreation within the community, and it will include the unveiling of the city’s new mascot. Rex the Squirrel was created for the City of Ocala and will make his official debut on Friday, July 1 on the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department Facebook webpage.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Road closure along SE 17th Street/SR 464 due to sewer line break

Ocala motorists can expect a road closure along SE 17th Street/State Road 464, from SE 20th Avenue to SE 22nd Avenue, effective immediately. The road closure is due to a sewer line break, according to a press release from the City of Ocala. During an extreme weather event on Thursday, an 18-inch force main break occurred, which caused nearly 596,000 gallons of untreated sewage to spill.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Former flooring installer sentenced for using Villager’s golf cart in car burglaries

A flooring installer suspected of stealing a Villager’s golf cart has been sentenced for driving that golf cart while committing vehicle burglaries. Nevada Allen Migan, 31, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to 11 months and 29 days in jail. He was given credit for 90 days already served and will be on probation for a year upon his release.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
moderncampground.com

Wildwood RV Village Spruces Up Grounds, Phase 3 Near Completion

Amidst high fuel costs and soaring prices, things are looking sunny and bright for Florida’s Wildwood RV Village. Work on the RV park’s phase three may still be underway, but almost half of its new premium sites—some of which are still being built—are already booked for the season, according to Jennifer Johnson, the operations property manager of Wildwood RV.
WILDWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WCJB

Cuscowilla closes overnight camp due to multiple incidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s sleepaway summer camp closed almost as soon as it opened. Major concerns were identified one week after kicking off this year. “You know, we are continuing to look and investigate these issues,” said Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton. Camp Cuscowilla is...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Candidate taking on Congressman Webster plans local town hall event

A candidate taking on incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster is inviting residents to a local town hall event. Candidate Laura Loomer will hold a town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Kelley’s Lunch Box & Badges Tavern at 110 Juniper Drive North in Bushnell. Loomer, an...
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

Development acquired in ‘rare’ opportunity to own family units encircled by The Villages

NewStar Exchange has announced its acquisition of The Residences at Village Park Center, a built-to-rent single-family residential community located within The Villages. The Residences at Village Park Center is located between the Hampton Inn on County Road 466 and the Saddlebrook Softball Complex. Under construction next door is the huge new Pebble Springs Retirement Community. The property had been listed by Character Oaks Real Estate or C.O.R.E.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy