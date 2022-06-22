ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County approves funding to expand school mental health initiative

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZv5W_0gIjRevN00

Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to approve a budget transfer to expand a mental health initiative for students in all 10 districts of the county.

According Marathon County Health Department documents, this is the Phase III of “a multi-year program designed to improve youth mental health by expanding school-based mental health in Marathon County school districts.” The budget transfer of $72,974 allows the program to expand.

Lee Shipway, a licensed clinical social worker and former executive director of Peaceful Solutions Counseling in Wausau, said 11 clinics work together as a consortium to provide therapy to K-12 children in schools, covering every single public school in the county. Shipway and Jeff Lindell, director of Student Services at D.C. Everest Area School District, were at the meeting to request the Board of Supervisors to approve the expansion.

Lance Leonhard, Marathon County administrator, told Wausau Pilot & Review the phase – often referred to as the Marathon County School-based Mental Health Consortium – ends on June 30, 2024.

“The Board approved acceptance of $72,974 in grant funding to continue the mental health initiative in the county’s public schools through June 2024,” Leonhard said. “This third phase of the initiative is aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the program after the expiration of the grant funding in 2024.”

Phase III aims “to institutionalize the Marathon County School-Based Counseling Consortium, embed school-based mental health in Marathon County School Districts, and expand on education and advocacy opportunities for youth mental health at a local and statewide level.”

The mental health consortium was set up in 2017 after that year’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed that 23.6% of high school students reported feeling depressed. This increased to 26% in the 2019 survey. The consortium comprises nonprofit and for-profit mental health clinics, public school districts, community organizations and counselors to provide on-site mental health counseling to students in all the public schools in the county.

Shipway, who co-founded Peaceful Solutions Counseling, emphasized the importance of counseling in schools. She said that substance abuse by junior and senior high school students was related to mental health disorders. “A lot of substance abuse issues really aren’t substance abuse issues,” said Shipway. “There are underlying mental health concerns. If we can prevent the mental health issues, we can prevent the mental health disorders.”

Dr. Lindell said the problems related to mental health have been seen across school districts.

“It is impacting academic progression of our students,” Lindell said.

He shared some data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey for D.C. Everest. At the senior high level, 43% of students reported anxiety and the number for eighth- and ninth- graders was 48%. Those reporting prolonged sadness at high school was 25%, but the problem was severe for 9th grade girls, with 62% reporting prolonged sadness.

The grant program was established by the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2004 and is funded through the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment. The fund has invested $275 million in more than 475 projects focused on community health improvement to date.

Speaking about Marathon County students, the endowment said the “analysis of the YRBS results in 2015 demonstrate a clear link between students who were at-risk for depression and students with poor mental health days with an increase in other health risk behaviors, including self-harm, tobacco and alcohol use, and taking prescription drugs without a doctor’s prescription.”

The 2019 YRBS included questions related to depression, anxiety, and non-suicidal self-harm. Nearly one in two students reported anxiety (49.0%). This was an increase from 39.9% of students in 2017.

Suicidal thoughts or attempts were reported in the survey too. According to the 2019 survey, 15.7% seriously considered suicide, 13% made a plan and 7.4% attempted suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZ5cN_0gIjRevN00

Some supervisors appeared unaware that parental consent was required for any mental health counseling. Lindell said school officials do not intervene without communicating with parents. Shipway added that “people don’t understand the process…parents have to give written consent.”

Dist. 2 supervisor Ann Lemmer, a former teacher at John Muir Middle School, spoke about the benefits of the program in the schools.

“For me, it was a big peace of mind knowing that there is one more arm of support for these kiddos that I have in my classroom,” she said, adding if the mental health issues in children are dealt with early on, it might stop “something later with SRO (school resource officer)” or requiring police interventions. “I’d love to see it expanded.”

During the debate, Supervisor Chris Dickinson criticized the budget transfer, saying the county is simply throwing more money on mental health without any returns. He acknowledged students needed a lot of help but added: “The last two years, a lot of adults didn’t help them with the policies they put in place for these children and now those same people, to some degree, are saying we can continue to help.”

But the initiative was launched before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dist. 29 supervisor also said expanding the program to cover most students was unnecessary. Dickinson, who has no clinical expertise on mental health, declared that freshmen and sophomores struggle most “and they tend to by junior or senior year chill out a little bit. This is generally what seems to happen.” Yet some data show junior high students as the most stressed of the age groups.

Dickinson was among eight supervisors to vote against expanding the mental health program. After the vote was displayed, he then complained about the open voting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3GED_0gIjRevN00

Most students have given positive feedback about the help they have received, according to an impact report.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Pilot wins 4 statewide newspaper association awards

Wausau Pilot and Review won four Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards Friday, including a first-place prize for environmental reporting. Shereen Siewert, founder and editor of the newspaper, won environmental reporting first-place honors for a series of stories on environmental contamination in Riverside Park and on city-owned property at 1300 Cleveland Ave. in Wausau. “The reader of this newspaper should be thankful for the efforts that produced such a comprehensive and important series on a critical issue,” the judges’ comments read.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Compassus Wausau program recognized for excellence

WAUSAU – The Compassus home health program serving Wausau has ranked among the organization’s top three programs in the country and been named a Compassus Program of Distinction for its outstanding performance in 2021, Compassus announced in June. The Wausau program, which serves patients and families in Marathon,...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Marathon County, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Wausau, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Wausau, WI
WSAW

Park Ridge to lose Fire Department

PARK RIDGE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Park Ridge in Portage County will no longer have an independent fire department as of July 1. Fire Chief Brian Lepper submitted his resignation in February saying he couldn’t work under unsafe conditions, or ask his crew to do the same. He took the position as Chief eight years ago with the understanding that space and equipment would be upgraded. However, he said that never happened, despite attempts to do so in the past.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Dickinson
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: June 23, 2022

Note: This week’s collection of mugshots related to felony charges is not fully complete, as some photos were unavailable at the time of publication. They will be included in next week’s listing. We regret any confusion. Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 24, 2022

Hazel Marion (Kuhnert) Kell, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Aspirus Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff, WI. Hazel was born August 14, 1930 and was the daughter of Emma Zahrt and Robert Kuhnert. Hazel married Wilbert A. Kell on June 11, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in the town of Easton. The couple celebrated 56 loving years together. Hazel worked at GTE Telephone Co, farmed, and worked at Lemke’s Cheese Co.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library book clubs: July

Book-of-the-Month Club: “Find Layla” by Meg Elison. July 1-30. Pick up a copy of Meg Elison’s 2020 young adult novel, and a set of questions and comments put together by staff members to get you thinking more about the book. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Disorders#Community Health#Mental Health Counseling#Student Services#The Board Of Supervisors#Wausau Pilot Review#Mental Health Consortium
WausauPilot

Brickner honors grandfather with victory in his memory at State Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (June 23) – A night honoring his grandpa could not have turned out much better for Jerry Brickner at State Park Speedway Thursday night. Brickner won the highlight event in the first Jerome E. Brickner Memorial, taking the 60-lap Auto Select Super Late Model feature. The win was his first feature victory of the season and first in nearly five years in a super late model at the track.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Native American powwows on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Native American powwows are synonymous with colorful regalia and impressive dances, a time to celebrate history, honor ancestors and affirm community connections. A traditional powwow is much more than just a dance. These events combine spirituality and community, and while many are open to the public, they serve as a way to renew Native American cultures and preserve their rich heritage.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
WSAW

Wings Over Wausau welcomes aerobatic pilots

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wings Over Wausau started Friday with gates opening at 4:00 for families to enjoy food, live music, kids’ activities and of course, an air show with daring pilots doing aerial acrobatics. Examples of airplanes from eras past were also on display as well as part...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Never Forgotten Honor Flight Donation

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Mark Enders, Denny’s Area Manager, presented the Never Forgotten Honor Flight with a check for $3,000. The presentation was held by the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group at their weekly Denny’s in Rothschild meeting. The Honor Flight Co-Founders; Mike Thompson, President and James Campbell, VP of Marketing accepted the check at the meeting.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WSAW

Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after a fire Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. She was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Flag Day Celebration

Flag Day was celebrated on June 14, 2022 by the Wausau Elks Lodge 248 with many participants and attendees. The Patriotic Celebration took place at the Wausau downtown 400 block in the 90-degree temperature and was a great success. Everyone was welcomed to the event and learned about our country’s...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy