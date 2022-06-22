Marathon County approves funding to expand school mental health initiative

Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to approve a budget transfer to expand a mental health initiative for students in all 10 districts of the county.

According Marathon County Health Department documents, this is the Phase III of “a multi-year program designed to improve youth mental health by expanding school-based mental health in Marathon County school districts.” The budget transfer of $72,974 allows the program to expand.

Lee Shipway, a licensed clinical social worker and former executive director of Peaceful Solutions Counseling in Wausau, said 11 clinics work together as a consortium to provide therapy to K-12 children in schools, covering every single public school in the county. Shipway and Jeff Lindell, director of Student Services at D.C. Everest Area School District, were at the meeting to request the Board of Supervisors to approve the expansion.

Lance Leonhard, Marathon County administrator, told Wausau Pilot & Review the phase – often referred to as the Marathon County School-based Mental Health Consortium – ends on June 30, 2024.

“The Board approved acceptance of $72,974 in grant funding to continue the mental health initiative in the county’s public schools through June 2024,” Leonhard said. “This third phase of the initiative is aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the program after the expiration of the grant funding in 2024.”

Phase III aims “to institutionalize the Marathon County School-Based Counseling Consortium, embed school-based mental health in Marathon County School Districts, and expand on education and advocacy opportunities for youth mental health at a local and statewide level.”

The mental health consortium was set up in 2017 after that year’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) showed that 23.6% of high school students reported feeling depressed. This increased to 26% in the 2019 survey. The consortium comprises nonprofit and for-profit mental health clinics, public school districts, community organizations and counselors to provide on-site mental health counseling to students in all the public schools in the county.

Shipway, who co-founded Peaceful Solutions Counseling, emphasized the importance of counseling in schools. She said that substance abuse by junior and senior high school students was related to mental health disorders. “A lot of substance abuse issues really aren’t substance abuse issues,” said Shipway. “There are underlying mental health concerns. If we can prevent the mental health issues, we can prevent the mental health disorders.”

Dr. Lindell said the problems related to mental health have been seen across school districts.

“It is impacting academic progression of our students,” Lindell said.

He shared some data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey for D.C. Everest. At the senior high level, 43% of students reported anxiety and the number for eighth- and ninth- graders was 48%. Those reporting prolonged sadness at high school was 25%, but the problem was severe for 9th grade girls, with 62% reporting prolonged sadness.

The grant program was established by the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2004 and is funded through the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment. The fund has invested $275 million in more than 475 projects focused on community health improvement to date.

Speaking about Marathon County students, the endowment said the “analysis of the YRBS results in 2015 demonstrate a clear link between students who were at-risk for depression and students with poor mental health days with an increase in other health risk behaviors, including self-harm, tobacco and alcohol use, and taking prescription drugs without a doctor’s prescription.”

The 2019 YRBS included questions related to depression, anxiety, and non-suicidal self-harm. Nearly one in two students reported anxiety (49.0%). This was an increase from 39.9% of students in 2017.

Suicidal thoughts or attempts were reported in the survey too. According to the 2019 survey, 15.7% seriously considered suicide, 13% made a plan and 7.4% attempted suicide.

Some supervisors appeared unaware that parental consent was required for any mental health counseling. Lindell said school officials do not intervene without communicating with parents. Shipway added that “people don’t understand the process…parents have to give written consent.”

Dist. 2 supervisor Ann Lemmer, a former teacher at John Muir Middle School, spoke about the benefits of the program in the schools.

“For me, it was a big peace of mind knowing that there is one more arm of support for these kiddos that I have in my classroom,” she said, adding if the mental health issues in children are dealt with early on, it might stop “something later with SRO (school resource officer)” or requiring police interventions. “I’d love to see it expanded.”

During the debate, Supervisor Chris Dickinson criticized the budget transfer, saying the county is simply throwing more money on mental health without any returns. He acknowledged students needed a lot of help but added: “The last two years, a lot of adults didn’t help them with the policies they put in place for these children and now those same people, to some degree, are saying we can continue to help.”

But the initiative was launched before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dist. 29 supervisor also said expanding the program to cover most students was unnecessary. Dickinson, who has no clinical expertise on mental health, declared that freshmen and sophomores struggle most “and they tend to by junior or senior year chill out a little bit. This is generally what seems to happen.” Yet some data show junior high students as the most stressed of the age groups.

Dickinson was among eight supervisors to vote against expanding the mental health program. After the vote was displayed, he then complained about the open voting.

Most students have given positive feedback about the help they have received, according to an impact report.