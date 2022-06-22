Astros pitching prospect Forrest Whitley to begin minor league rehab assignment

(SportsRadio 610) - Right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley, once the Houston Astros' top prospect, will begin a minor league rehab assignment Wednesday with Low A Fayetteville, the team announced.

Whitley, 24, underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in March 2021. He was selected 17th overall by the Astros in 2016, but has yet to pitch in the major leagues due to injuries and suspensions.

Whitley is still the Astros' top pitching prospect after Hunter Brown. He told Astros Future back in November that he still believes himself to be a "front of the rotation guy," despite his struggles to stay on the field.