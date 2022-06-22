ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flooding fix: 6 Riviera Beach homes get the wrecking ball to make way for retention ponds

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — A neighborhood that experienced the worst flooding during October's heavy rainfall is starting to see a solution to its problems.

County officials started demolishing six houses along Pompano Avenue and Riviera Drive on Wednesday, aiming to replace the homes with retention ponds.

Bay County commissioners earlier this year approved purchasing the homes for about $1.37 million using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

A group of about 30 residents from the Riviera Beach community spoke out during a Nov. 19, 2021, commission meeting about the frequent flooding of their homes, saying they saw up to two feet of water in their houses throughout October.

County officials and residents have since worked together to come up with a solution, sending specialists to do soil tests and holding weekly meetings on their next steps.

According to county officials, the retention ponds still must be designed and permitted, which will be done by county engineers and should take about six months.

Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

