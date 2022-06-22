Community Connections: Albany County Fairgrounds

The City of Laramie Mosquito Control has scheduled the aerial application of Dibrom for control of adult mosquitoes in rural areas adjacent to the City for Monday June 27th, 2022, starting around 7pm. Backup dates have been set for Tuesday the 28th or Wednesday the 29th if weather conditions arise delaying the application. This application is targeted to control both nuisance and vector mosquitoes, including Culex tarsalis, which can that transmit West Nile virus (WNv). Currently, we have low vector mosquito numbers in city limits but are increasing in rural areas. Migration of these vector mosquitoes into city limits is likely if left uncontrolled. The aerial application will be conducted during the evening hours to coordinate with the peak of mosquito activity and to reduce the likelihood of contact with citizen’s work and recreational activities.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO