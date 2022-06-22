ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Fitness deals to expect from Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Despite Amazon Prime Day taking place on 12th-13th July, we’re already getting ready to shop the sale, following the early deals being released on 21st June. Alongside popular tech products like TVs, laptops and headphones, another department that we think is going to have some big price cuts this year is gym and fitness.

While we’re not completely sure what to expect from the Prime Day 2022 sale just yet, T3 has been reporting on Prime Day for years so we’d like to think we’re pretty good at predicting what’s coming up. The early deals are also giving us a strong indication that the Prime Day sale will be stocked full of fitness equipment, tech and clothing, from big name brands.

Shop all Fitness deals at Amazon

Browse early Prime Day deals

Health and fitness is incredibly popular all year round, whether you’re a fitness fanatic or casual gym goer. As Prime Day takes place in July, we imagine that many people will be looking to get in shape for the summer months so to reflect this demand, Amazon could potentially have more fitness products up for sale.

From dumbbells to sports bras, fitness trackers to yoga mats, here are our fitness deals predictions, brands to watch out for and early deals to shop in the Prime Day sale.

What to expect from Prime Day Fitness deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClGiU_0gIjQfqJ00

(Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)

The first prediction we have for Prime Day is on fitness trackers and smartwatches . For people who have big fitness goals or just like to see how they’re progressing with their workouts, the best fitness trackers are the best way to do this. These pieces of fitness tech are incredibly popular to help you check your step count, monitor your heart rate, assess your sleep and stress levels, and most of them will give you workout ideas. We’ve already seen the Fitbit Inspire 2 drop in price by 36% in the early Prime Day deals so we hope to see some popular models from Fitbit and Garmin being discounted this year.

Alongside this wearable fitness technology, we also predict that fitness clothing like activewear, shoes and accessories will be involved in the Prime Day sale. We hope to see trainers and hiking boots getting the biggest discounts this year from a wide range of popular brands. One great Prime member benefit for Prime Day is Try Before You Buy. Try Before You Buy allows Prime members to pick 6 eligible clothing items from the Prime Wardrobe and try them on for 7 days for free. When your try-on period is up, you pay for what you want to keep and send back what you don’t. This applies to activewear so if you want to buy a pair of the best running shoes , you can try them on and make sure they fit nicely before you buy them.

As home gyms have become increasingly popular due to lockdown and the pandemic, we anticipate that big and small fitness equipment and machines will be involved in the Prime Day sale this year. We expect to see weight benches, dumbbells, resistance bands, foam rollers, turbo trainers, skipping ropes and yoga mats involved. Bigger machines might be a little trickier due to their original retail prices but if they are discounted, we predict deals on treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines.

A bonus prediction we have is on healthy kitchen appliances like blenders, juicers and protein powders. We’ll go into kitchen tech and appliance predictions a bit more in our upcoming kitchen Prime Day deals post.

Early Prime Day Fitness deals

Before we get into the deals, it’s worth reminding you that you’ll need to log in to your Prime account or sign up for one to shop the sale. By signing up to Prime, you get access to the Prime Day sale and early deals, plus more benefits like Prime Video, Try Before You Buy and unlimited free delivery.

Sign up to Prime to shop the Prime Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Hgww_0gIjQfqJ00

Puma Unisex St Runner V2 NI Sneakers: was £50, now £36 at Amazon
The Puma St Runner V2 NI sneakers are designed for both men and women, and are best for running and interval training. For running, they’re extremely cushioned and balanced for both short and long distances. They have the classic iconic Puma design and logo, and are a great athletic pair for working out or wearing casually. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKmZc_0gIjQfqJ00

JX Fitness Power Tower Adjustable Dip Station: was £159.99, now £97.70 at Amazon
To update your home gym, the JX Fitness Power Tower Adjustable Dip Station is great for pull ups, push ups, chin ups, dips and ab exercises. With 5 adjustable heights, the Power Tower targets all muscle groups and also corrects your movements and reduces pressure to the spine. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuHa7_0gIjQfqJ00

Velo Pro Turbo Trainer: was £129.99, now £50.56 at Amazon
If you’re a regular cyclist, you can still focus on your training while the weather is bad with the Velo Pro Turbo Trainer. It’s 61% off in this early Prime Day deal and is portable, foldable and designed to hold and stand road and mountain bikes. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3B3q_0gIjQfqJ00

Gallant Weights Dumbbells & Barbell 20kg Set: was £74.99, now £29.99 at Amazon
Get 60% off the 20kg Gallant Weights Dumbbells and Barbell set at Amazon. This package is a versatile piece of kit for all home gym sizes, and includes dumbbell bars, weight plates and spinlock collars so you can easily adjust the weight and function. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LbLc_0gIjQfqJ00

Core Balance Pilates Mat: was £29.99, now £13.59 at Amazon
For yoga, Pilates and home workouts, the Core Balance Pilates Mat is thick, cushioning and non-slip for ultimate stability. The depth helps reduce impact to your joints and muscles and doesn’t absorb too much so it’s super hygienic. Available in black, grey, pink and purple. View Deal

What fitness brands can I find this Prime Day?

When it comes to shopping gym and fitness deals on Amazon, there are many brands to choose from. Focusing on wearable fitness tech and fashion, Fitbit and Garmin are our top contenders and we hope to see big discounts on both of them. In the Black Friday 2021 sale, the best Fitbits were extremely popular from Amazon so we hope to see deals on the Versa, Sense and Inspire ranges.

For activewear, Puma was mentioned by Amazon when it announced its Prime Day date . We’ve already pointed out a great deal on Puma trainers above and we hope to see similar deals in the Prime Day sale this year. Alongside Puma, we also hope to see gym clothes, shoes and accessories from brands like Nike, adidas and Speedo.

When it comes to fitness equipment, we’re already seeing big price cuts on JX Fitness so we think we’ll see brands like this in the sale, including Sunny Health & Fitness, Gymform and Ultrasport. For more predictions, check out our predictions on which brands to expect this Prime Day .

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Announced on 16th June, the official Amazon Prime Day sale will be taking place on Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July 2022 . This 48-hour sales event is going to be stocked full of incredible deals and discounts but if you can’t wait until then, you can shop the early Prime Day deals right now to bag some bargains before the big day.

