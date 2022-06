KENZO is slated to close out the Spring/Summer 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week on June 26. The Parisian label is set to livestream the show on HYPEBEAST at 11 a.m. CET, the final day of the season. KENZO will see NIGO debut his sophomore collection in the city where it all started. Gearing up for the release of the upcoming runway collection, KENZO has taken to Instagram to release a series of promos, including a video of models dressed in denimwear from the Fall/Winter 2022 season, frolicking through the street. The brand has also included a video announcement that draws audiences in through a sea of KENZO flags before addressing the time and date of the show.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO