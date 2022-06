Property owners in the city of Dearborn will see a substantially lower property tax bill this summer thanks to changes in school funding and the expiration of a city millage. The two taxes add up to 10 mills -- or savings of around $1,300 for the owner of a home with a taxable value of $134,000. Of all cities and townships in the state, Dearborn has the 15th-highest property tax rate, according to MLive.com.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO