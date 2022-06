Russia has launched airstrikes on the Ukraine capital Kyiv in a ‘symbolic’ attack as the G7 summit begins. Ukraine officials said 14 missiles were launched against the capital and the region on Sunday morning. Ukraine’s police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said on national television that five people had been wounded, and police later said one person was killed.Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told journalists that he believed “it is maybe a symbolic attack” ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Madrid.It comes as Boris Johnson urged...

