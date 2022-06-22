ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Bystander in Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file lawsuit

 3 days ago

Better Business Bureau talks about 'Torch Awards for Ethics'. Bobby Hansen with the...

theperrynews.com

West Des Moines allegedly molested step-daughter for seven years

A West Des Moines man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing his step-daughter for half her life. Dimas Ernesto Mendez Mayorga, 34, of 4213 Plymouth Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse. The alleged crimes occurred between August 2014 and April 2022 in the 9000...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman faces assault, drug charges in Earlham fight

A West Des Moines was arrested early Friday after she allegedly assaulted her girlfriend in their Earlham residence and then fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. Angel Rose Marie Fell, 39, of Des Moines was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury,...
Western Iowa Today

2 Men Found Guilty Of The Execution-Style Murders Of 3 Teens Handed Life Sentences

(Des Moines, IA) — Two men found guilty in the execution-style murders of three teenagers have been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Daishawn Gills was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole and 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 50 years. KCCI/TV reports mandatory minimums for Totaye add up to more than 100 years behind bars. An accomplice hasn’t been sentenced yet. The men were convicted of killing teenagers DeVonte Swanks, Malachi Swanks, and Thayne Wright two-and-a-half years ago in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
theperrynews.com

Two injured in vehicle crash north of Woodward Saturday

A one-vehicle crash north of Woodward sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to public safety radio traffic. The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of M Avenue in Boone County, just north of 325th Street (County Road E62). A female passenger in the vehicle...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old charged for firing gun at mall carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a packed carnival in a mall parking lot last week in West Des Moines. The incident happened on June 15th outside Valley West Mall. Police say a group of juveniles were fighting inside […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Topgolf announces it is coming to West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A third golf entertainment complex is coming to the metro, and this time it is the biggest name in the industry. On Thursday, Topgolf announced it will bring a high-tech driving range to West Des Moines. The company plans to add the facility at the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who fired a gunshot in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges. Police said Kapri Francis violently attacked a woman unprovoked, blindsiding her and putting her in a headlock. Police said the woman then shot Francis in the...
WHO 13

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report one arrest and one incident. Police arrested 58-year-old Christine Annette Larkin of Creston at her residence for Harassment in the 1st – Degree. Officers Transported Larkin to the Union County Jail and held her on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge. A Creston...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa law enforcement cracks down on distracted driving with new project

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is holding a traffic safety awareness project on Friday. Officers from several law enforcement agencies in the metro area will be participating. The project is being held in partnership with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor's Traffic Safety...
ANKENY, IA
theperrynews.com

Indianola man arrested for allegedly assaulting brother

An Indianola man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his brother in West Des Moines. Nicholas David Bradshaw, 37, of 703 E. Euclid Ave., Indianola, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense possession of a controlled substance. The incident began about 8 p.m....
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA

