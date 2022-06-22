Alabama Legislature runoff results: Blowouts and close results in 11 races

The 11 state legislative runoffs Tuesday may have led to the defeat of at least one incumbent, some close races, and a few blowouts. Below, a rundown of the results.

State Senate

Republicans

Senate District 12: For the Anniston area seat, held by outgoing Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, Realtor Keith Kelley of Wheeler defeated attorney Wendy Ghee Draper for the Republican nomination, 55% to 45%. Draper spent $261,000 to Kelley’s $137,561, but Kelley enjoyed the backing of the local Republican establishment, including U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, and Rep. K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville. Kelley will face Democratic nominee Danny McCullars, an accountant, in November.

Democrats

Senate District 23: Robert L. Stewart, a tax advocate for the nonprofit group Public Citizen, defeated former Sen. Hank Sanders in the Democratic primary Tuesday, taking 56% of the vote. Sanders spent about $110,000 to Stewart’s $91,000. Sanders, who represented the Black Belt seat from 1982 to 2018, entered the race after his daughter, Malika Sanders-Fortier, left the seat to run for Alabama governor. Sanders-Fortier lost the Democratic nomination to educator Yolanda Flowers on Tuesday. Stewart will face Republican nominee Michael Nimmer in the November election.

State House

Republicans

District 2: Former Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison defeated current Limestone County Commissioner Jason Spencer Black for the Republican nomination for the northwest Alabama House seat, getting 56% of the vote to Black’s 44%. Harrison spent $137,000 to Black’s $212,000. However, the results of the May 24 primary – where Black edged out business owner Kimberly Butler for second place in the runoff – face a party challenge. No Democrat is running for the seat.

District 4: Incumbent Parker Duncan Moore of Decatur held off a challenge from insurance agent Patrick Johnson, taking 54% of the vote to Johnson’s 46%. Moore spent about $54,000 to Johnson’s $86,000. No Democrat is running for the seat.

District 14: Incumbent Tim Wadsworth of Arley got 56% of the vote Tuesday, defeating small business owner Tom Fredricks for the House seat centered around Winston County. Wadsworth spent $160,000 to Fredricks’ $113,000. No Democrat is running for the seat.

District 20: James Lomax, an executive at a real estate trust, won the Republican nomination for the suburban Huntsville seat, taking 63% of the vote to defense contractor Frances Taylor’s 37%. Lomax spent $204,000 to Taylor’s $46,486. No Democrat is running for the seat.

District 40: Chad Robertson, the executive director of the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce, held a 21-vote lead over Julie Borrelli, an attorney and finance director for the city of Anniston, in unofficial returns Wednesday morning. The district includes Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Robertson spent about $31,000 to Borrelli’s $59,000. The unusually crowded GOP primary for the seat, held by outgoing representative K.L. Brown, drew seven candidates. The winner will face Democratic nominee Pam Howard in the November election.

District 100: Optometrist Mark Shirey won the Republican nomination for the Mobile County seat, getting 63% of the vote to Pete Kupfer’s 37%. Shirey spent $109,000 to Kupfer’s $7,258.

Democrats

House District 55: Retired firefighter Fred Plump held a 33-vote lead over incumbent Rod Scott of Fairfield on Wednesday morning. Scott spent $67,000 to Plump’s $7,000 in the Jefferson County House district. No Republican is running for the seat.

House District 56: Attorney Ontario Tillman defeated Tereshia Huffman, a member of the Birmingham Water Works Board, getting 71% of the vote. Tillman spent $90,000 on the race; Huffman spent $70,000. No Republican is running for the Jefferson County seat.

House District 57: Baptist minister Patrick Sellers defeated contractor Charles Winston for the Democratic nomination for the Jefferson County seat, getting 52.5% of the vote to Winston’s 47.5%. Sellers spent $18,000 on the race; Winston spent $16,000. Sellers will face Republican nominee Delor Bauman in the November election.

