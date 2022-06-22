ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Legislature runoff results: Blowouts and close results in 11 races

By Brian Lyman, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1G3e_0gIjQGyG00

The 11 state legislative runoffs Tuesday may have led to the defeat of at least one incumbent, some close races, and a few blowouts. Below, a rundown of the results.

State Senate

Republicans

Senate District 12: For the Anniston area seat, held by outgoing Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, Realtor Keith Kelley of Wheeler defeated attorney Wendy Ghee Draper for the Republican nomination, 55% to 45%. Draper spent $261,000 to Kelley’s $137,561, but Kelley enjoyed the backing of the local Republican establishment, including U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, and Rep. K.L. Brown, R-Jacksonville. Kelley will face Democratic nominee Danny McCullars, an accountant, in November.

Democrats

Senate District 23: Robert L. Stewart, a tax advocate for the nonprofit group Public Citizen, defeated former Sen. Hank Sanders in the Democratic primary Tuesday, taking 56% of the vote. Sanders spent about $110,000 to Stewart’s $91,000. Sanders, who represented the Black Belt seat from 1982 to 2018, entered the race after his daughter, Malika Sanders-Fortier, left the seat to run for Alabama governor. Sanders-Fortier lost the Democratic nomination to educator Yolanda Flowers on Tuesday. Stewart will face Republican nominee Michael Nimmer in the November election.

State House

Republicans

District 2: Former Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison defeated current Limestone County Commissioner Jason Spencer Black for the Republican nomination for the northwest Alabama House seat, getting 56% of the vote to Black’s 44%. Harrison spent $137,000 to Black’s $212,000. However, the results of the May 24 primary – where Black edged out business owner Kimberly Butler for second place in the runoff – face a party challenge. No Democrat is running for the seat.

District 4: Incumbent Parker Duncan Moore of Decatur held off a challenge from insurance agent Patrick Johnson, taking 54% of the vote to Johnson’s 46%. Moore spent about $54,000 to Johnson’s $86,000. No Democrat is running for the seat.

District 14: Incumbent Tim Wadsworth of Arley got 56% of the vote Tuesday, defeating small business owner Tom Fredricks for the House seat centered around Winston County. Wadsworth spent $160,000 to Fredricks’ $113,000. No Democrat is running for the seat.

District 20: James Lomax, an executive at a real estate trust, won the Republican nomination for the suburban Huntsville seat, taking 63% of the vote to defense contractor Frances Taylor’s 37%. Lomax spent $204,000 to Taylor’s $46,486. No Democrat is running for the seat.

District 40: Chad Robertson, the executive director of the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce, held a 21-vote lead over Julie Borrelli, an attorney and finance director for the city of Anniston, in unofficial returns Wednesday morning. The district includes Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Robertson spent about $31,000 to Borrelli’s $59,000. The unusually crowded GOP primary for the seat, held by outgoing representative K.L. Brown, drew seven candidates. The winner will face Democratic nominee Pam Howard in the November election.

District 100: Optometrist Mark Shirey won the Republican nomination for the Mobile County seat, getting 63% of the vote to Pete Kupfer’s 37%. Shirey spent $109,000 to Kupfer’s $7,258.

Democrats

House District 55: Retired firefighter Fred Plump held a 33-vote lead over incumbent Rod Scott of Fairfield on Wednesday morning. Scott spent $67,000 to Plump’s $7,000 in the Jefferson County House district. No Republican is running for the seat.

House District 56: Attorney Ontario Tillman defeated Tereshia Huffman, a member of the Birmingham Water Works Board, getting 71% of the vote. Tillman spent $90,000 on the race; Huffman spent $70,000. No Republican is running for the Jefferson County seat.

House District 57: Baptist minister Patrick Sellers defeated contractor Charles Winston for the Democratic nomination for the Jefferson County seat, getting 52.5% of the vote to Winston’s 47.5%. Sellers spent $18,000 on the race; Winston spent $16,000. Sellers will face Republican nominee Delor Bauman in the November election.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brian Lyman at 334-240-0185 or blyman@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama runoff winners could bring ‘generational shift’

Katie Britt is 40 years old and if elected to the U.S. Senate in November, she will be one of the youngest members serving in the nation’s upper chamber. Republican State Rep. Wes Allen of Troy is 46 years old and is poised to become the next secretary of state if elected this fall. Rep. Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals is 36 years old and could be the youngest Alabamian to serve in a statewide capacity since Troy King was first elected as attorney general in 2004.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Anniston, AL
City
Decatur, AL
City
Arley, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Alabama judge suspended over ‘Gov. MeMaw’ remarks, cursing in court

An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Wadsworth
Person
Robert L. Stewart
WAFF

SCOTUS decision may impact adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade created the reality of an abortion ban in Alabama. Herbie Newell, President of Lifeline Children’s Services, believes adoption rates will increase as a result, but the adoption system will be ready. “I do...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
BET

Yolanda Flowers Becomes The First Black Woman To Win The Democratic Nomination For Governor In Alabama’s Primary Election

Yolanda Flowers has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama’s primary election. According to AL.com, Flowers won with over 55% of the vote, beating State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier, another Black woman candidate. The Democrat who has worked in academia for 20 years and has never held political office. Her platform called for a “reconstruction” of the state, which included increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising the age for gun purchases in Alabama from 18 years old to 21, and improving access to healthcare in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama judge who called Governor Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw’ and cussed in court booted from bench by state agency

An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

History-making women headline Alabama primary runoff winners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A couple of women are making history following Tuesday's statewide runoff election. It includes Alabama's first Black major party nominee for governor and first female Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Legislature#Blowouts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Republicans#R Saks#Democratic#Democrats#Public Citizen
wbrc.com

Yellowhammer Fund to continue work in the midst of Alabama abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elective abortions are now illegal in Alabama, meaning women would have to travel out of state for the procedure. The Yellowhammer Fund helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast. Jenice Fountain, the fund’s Family Justice Organizer, says the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Alabama primary runoff election results 2022

UPDATE (10:56 p.m.): Democrat Yolanda Flowers won the Democratic nominee for Governor. Flowers will face incumbent Republican Governor Kay Ivey in November. She is the first Black Alabamian to be nominated for Governor, according to WHNT. UPDATE (9:31 p.m.): State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican nomination for secretary of state, according to the Associated Press. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Hank Sanders loses bid to reclaim long-held seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders, D-Selma, has failed in his bid to reclaim the seat he once held for decades in the Alabama Statehouse. Sanders was a staple of Alabama state politics for years, holding the District 23 Senate seat from 1983 until his retirement in 2018. The district covers a portion of the rural Black Belt, from Selma to Evergreen.
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy