ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Study Finds Black & Latino People Are Still Masking Up, White Folks Not So Much

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRyHg_0gIjQECo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpWo1_0gIjQECo00

Source: Anchiy / Getty

Though many people have resumed pre-covid activities and customs the pandemic is still very much going, and Black and Latino people are apparently living as such.

According to an article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , while White people have discarded the use of masks in their everyday lives and grinds, Black and Latino people tend to remain masked up as we continue to have higher rates of infections and hospitalizations in the population. In polls conducted it was found that the Black and Latino communities practice safety when going out in public while white folks are living like it’s every man for himself out in these streets .

In the surveys, the gap is sharpest between Black and white respondents: an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from April found that 71% of Black Americans favored requiring face masks for people traveling on public transportation, compared to 59% of Hispanics, and 52% of white, non-Hispanics. The poll surveyed 1,085 people, with a margin of error in the total sample of 3.9%. Another poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) from this spring found that a total of 81% of Black Americans surveyed said they wore a mask all or most of the time when “indoors in public places,” compared to 65% of Hispanics and 39% of white, non-Hispanics. Kaiser’s poll surveyed 1,243 adults, with a margin of error of at least 4%.

As to why those numbers are the way they are, there’s no specific answer. Yes, Covid-19 did more damage to Black and Brown families than their white counterparts due to various reasons including tight living quarters in minority communities which meant if one person in the home was infected then everyone was bound to catch it. White people on the other hand didn’t experience those kind sof struggles and apparently figured it wasn’t their problem, so to heck with masks.

“What we see is, the more [white] people perceive there to be racial disparities in impact, the more likely they will not be in support of mask-wearing,” said Allison L. Skinner-Dorkenoo, UGA psychology professor and co-author of a recent study by members of the university’s psychology department. The study involved asking written questions of 500 white participants and concluded that, if white people believed that COVID posed a greater threat to Black and Hispanic people, they were less afraid of the virus and may be less likely to wear a mask themselves.

The Caucasity!! But wait, there’s more.

Similarly, Berkeley Franz, community-based health professor at Ohio University, led a study that found white people living in areas of the country where Black and Latino people were dying from the virus at higher rates were less likely to wear masks — and that “mask usage increased when White death rates relative to Black and Hispanic rates increased.”

It also doesn’t help that misinformation and conspiracy theories about the vaccines that came out of right-wing MAGA sources made it’s way into Black and Brown communities and made many people scared to get vaccinated and just continue to wear masks on a daily basis. Those same folks pumping out that misinformation meanwhile have been vaccinated and basically cut the line in order to do so. Still, the damage is done and Black and Latinos believes that getting vaccinated is a trap to hurt minorities or even mutate into something more sinister down the line.

Kathy Carey wears her mask in most public places, although not at church, where fewer people are going since services went online and those who go in person sit six feet apart. She also doesn’t mask at her community’s gym, because “not many people go there.” Carey, 62, also hadn’t been vaccinated. “I’m not doing vaccines,” she said. “I don’t trust them.”

“I’ve made my own decisions,” she added.

Well, at least she’s wearing a mask, right?

Comments / 148

Mouse65
3d ago

"White people not so much" Regardless if its true or not.... An author can write an article without showing their personal racism.

Reply(19)
65
Bruce Hwang
3d ago

it's ridiculous to wear a mask at this point..not only is there a vaccine but covid is nothing more than a very mild flu at this point that everyone has already been exposed to...time to stop coddling these wierdos that want to remain in perpetual fear

Reply(16)
47
Ms......
3d ago

I'm wearing mine forever, and yes I'm black.but, race isn't the issue, I've seen plenty of white people that still wear masks. I don't want Covid. I haven't had a cold or anything else since keeping virus out of my mouth and nose passages. people in china was doing it before Covid. and, I wash my hands often and like a surgeon. and, I haven't gotten not one of my grandkids colds. I use to catch their colds all the time until masking and washing my hands more often with a splash of 70%or more of alcohol. I believe in the protocols.

Reply(6)
19
Related
One Green Planet

Older Black Adults Three Times More Likely to Die From Air Pollution Than White Elders, New Study Finds

Older Black adults are over three times more likely to die from air pollution than older white adults, according to a new study. The findings are a part of data released this month by Industrial Economics, a consulting group commissioned by the Environmental Defense Fund. Researchers looked at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. census data, health and mortality statistics of Medicare recipients, and other peer-reviewed studies on older adults’ exposure to air pollutants.
HEALTH
theeverygirl.com

Two Years After Summer 2020, Black Americans Are Still Fighting for the Right to Live

The saying goes that hindsight is 20/20. Well, two years after the “racial reckoning” of summer 2020, some might say that our hindsight is still a bit blurry when it comes to equality and racial justice. That summer, ongoing protests broke out in response to the killing of multiple unarmed Black Americans, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Cities across the U.S. experienced large-scale demonstrations that lasted weeks, shedding light on perpetual issues of racism and discrimination in America. Now, as we repeat “I can’t breathe” and “say their names” in response to a tragically familiar onslaught of Black massacres in 2022, it begs the question: What, if anything, did summer 2020 teach us about racism, social justice, and the hope for equality in the U.S.?
ADVOCACY
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
blavity.com

Juneteenth Isn’t Being Taught In Classrooms Because Of White Fragility

It was the summer of 2020 when protests erupted across the country around the police killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. While Black folks demanded changes to policing ranging from completely abolishing the system altogether, to defunding and reforming, the U.S. government had a different plan. Following those protests...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#White People#Latino People#Hispanic People#White Death#Racism#Black Americans#Non Hispanics
Davenport Journal

“Kids are being sold the false idea that transitioning will make them happy”, Transgender man, who transitioned from female to male after being convinced that she was in the wrong body, says she will never be a man

Transgender man, who transitioned from female to male after being convinced that she was ‘in the wrong body,’ says that she is a biological woman that medically transitioned to appear like a male through synthetic hormones and surgery. She also says that she ‘will never be a man.’ The transgender man also said that after the procedures, she gets infections every three to four months and is ‘probably not going to live very long.’ During her transition, she had seven surgeries.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Voices: Far-right agitator Jacob Wohl crashes pro-choice protest, telling women they ‘belong in the kitchen’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl interrupted a peaceful pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Friday night. Hours after the court announced that it was overturning the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v Wade, Wohl and fellow right-wing agitator Jack Burkman arrived at the protest with megaphones. While Burkman played police siren noises, Wohl repeatedly told women, “The protest is over, it’s time to go home.” He then said that “most of you here won’t have to worry about getting abortions anyway,” adding that he thought the women gathered were “ugly” and “morbidly obese”.Pro-choice protesters chanted, “Goodbye”...
PROTESTS
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
The Independent

Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white peers to land first job

It takes Black and South Asian women at least two months longer than their white colleagues to find their first job after completing education, despite having greater career confidence, according to a new report.The research, carried out by Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust, surveyed more than 3,500 people across the UK to assess the career journeys of Black and South Asian women.It found that upon finishing education, it takes Black women an average of 5.1 months to secure their first job, and south Asian women an average of 4.9 months.The figure was significantly higher than that of their white counterparts,...
EDUCATION
Refinery29

“I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Black people in the US twice as likely to face coercion, unconsented procedures during birth

Black people in the U.S. are twice as likely as white people to be coerced into procedures during perinatal and birth care, and to undergo them without their explicit consent, according to a new study by researchers at UBC's Birth Place Lab and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). Pregnant people of other minoritized racial identities also experience pressure from providers at higher rates than white counterparts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
interviewmagazine.com

Gagging for Gays Against Guns

The disco ball is back—only this time, it’s being wielded for political means. In the protests organized by New York-based direct-action group Gays Against Guns (GAG), the mirrored orb is brandished in a sea of white-veiled “Human Beings” who represent victims of gun violence. For GAG, it’s an homage to the 49 LGBTQ+ and majority Latinx victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The group, formed after the tragedy in response to the country’s gun violence epidemic, uses these political actions to advocate for a broader understanding of “the gun industry’s chain of death” by outing the investors, manufacturers, and politicians who block safer gun laws. This fight against the opacity of the American political machine is echoed by Weekly Senator. Founded by Michael Bullock, a writer, editor, and member of the political action committee Downtown for Democracy, the platform educates voters on senate races and streamlines weekly donations to progressive candidates across the nation. Last week, Bullock called up Brigid McGinn, one of GAG’s key members, to discuss activism, gun shows, and the future of political funding.—ELLA MARTIN-GACHOT.
PROTESTS
Grazia

‘Black Women In The UK Are Four Times More Likely To Die In Childbirth Than White Women – Something Has To Change’

What happens to Black women who have children but experience difficulties with motherhood? What happens when reality does not match expectations? What happens when services that are supposed to offer support and care are deemed inadequate? Over the last six years, when I began my motherhood journey, I’ve pondered all these questions, which have ultimately led me to write my new book, My Black Motherood: Mental Health, Stigma Racism and the System.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

State Dept ‘racial equity’ czar said white colleagues too ‘protective of US, lack ‘humility, empathy’

A 2020 podcast episode with Desirée Cormier Smith resurfaced after the U.S. State Department appointed her on Friday to serve as the Special Representative for Racial Justice and Equity for the department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor last week. During the podcast episode, Smith accused many white U.S. Foreign Service employees of lacking “humility” and even of being overly “protective” of the U.S.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Sorry to burst your bubble but Beyoncé’s ‘anti-capitalist’ anthem isn’t what you think it is

I have some upsetting news. Beyoncé is a capitalist. I know, I was as shocked as you that the woman who once received $2 million to perform for the son of Muammar Gaddafi is a devotee of our exploitative economic system. (To her credit, she later said she donated the money.) But it’s worth mentioning today as Bey positions herself as just one of the proletariat, releasing what is the biggest workers’ anthem since Dolly Parton poured herself a cup of ambition.“Break My Soul” is a fantastic song. It has a great beat and a message which will no doubt...
MUSIC
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy