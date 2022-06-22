ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

AAA predicts 47.9M people will travel for July 4th

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With summer travel in full swing, AAA is predicting 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Independence Day holiday weekend, which runs from June 30 – July 4.

AAA officials said this is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

Car travel volume, even with national average gas prices going over the $5 mark, will break previous records as 42 million opt to drive this Independence Day. According to AAA, recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays may be driving this increase.

Courtesy: AAA
Courtesy: AAA
AAA officials said booking data showed that big cities and international classics are top destinations for Independence Day.

2022 Top Independence Day Destinations
U.S Destinations International Destinations
Orlando, FL Vancouver, BC, Canada
Seattle, WA Paris, France
New York, NY London, England
Anaheim, CA Rome, Italy
Anchorage, AK Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ft. Lauderdale, FL Dublin, Ireland
Las Vegas, NV Calgary, AB, Canada
Honolulu, HI Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Denver, CO Cancun, Mexico
Chicago, IL Nassau, Bahamas

Drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1. According to AAA, drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.

Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel
Day Worst Time Best Time
Thursday 2:00-8:00 PM Before 7:00 AM / After 8:00 PM
Friday 12:00-9:00 PM Before 10:00 AM / After 9:00 PM
Saturday 2:00-4:00 PM Before 12:00 PM / After 7:00 PM
Sunday Low congestion expected all day
Monday Low congestion expected all day
