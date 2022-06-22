Palm Bay police investigating apartment shootout that left one man dead

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Palm Bay police are reviewing the circumstances leading up to a shootout in an apartment that left a man in his 20s dead last week.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. June 15 in the 1000 block of Malabar Lakes Drive.

It was the 23rd homicide to be reported in Brevard County this year and the fourth in less than two weeks.

Palm Bay police were called to the location. Witnesses told investigators that the unidentified man who was shot had come to the apartment earlier and was arguing with another man.

Police said the shooting victim, whose sister was in a relationship with the other man, pulled out a weapon. The other man retrieved a weapon and within moments gunfire erupted.

"There was a shootout," said Cmdr. Jeff Spears of the Palm Bay Police Department.

Investigators were working Wednesday to determine the nature of the argument.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the case.

An autopsy was slated to take place later this week.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop.

