Conn. couple fatally shot in dispute over a dog, police say; man arrested

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut police arrested a man in connection with a double homicide stemming from a dog dispute over the weekend.

Police arrested Donovan McFarlane, 31, of Hartford, on Tuesday and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm. He was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred during the incident and was cooperative with the investigation.

Donovan McFarlane | photo courtesy HPD

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, police said they received a call with reports of multiple shots being fired. As officers arrived on the scene, they found two women and one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

One woman, Christina Dang, 27, and the man, Chase Garrett, 39, were dead on the scene according to officials.

The other woman, who police believe is in her twenties, was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition. She underwent surgery to combat her injuries.

On Monday, Hartford police said the shooting started as a neighbor dispute over a dog that escalated into a shooting. Police said there are no previous complaints about a dog in that area.

“There’s not a history of barking dog complaints, there’s not a history between these individuals, something ongoing we’ve responded to in the past,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

Hartford police said Dang’s 6-month-old child was taken into DCF custody following the shooting. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the child is now an “orphan,” as the child’s father is believed to be Garrett.

“As a result of that personal dispute, which escalated quickly into violence, there is a 6-month-old baby who we now believed is orphaned,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

In the hours following the shooting, police recovered a car believed to be linked to the incident.

As the investigation continues, Bronin and Thody called on the community to come together in the hopes of preventing further tragedies from happening.

“The number of shootings with victims has been down relative to recent years. The number of homicides has remained high. A part of that reason, we believe, is that so many of these shootings recently involved these close-quarter personal disputes,” Bronin said.

It was a sentiment echoed during a round-table discussion at Hartford Public Library on Monday led by Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“We’re Blue Hills Civic Association, but for us, we’ve rebranded as BHCA, Building Hartford with Community Action. Our message is we need to be active in the community. We want people to understand that supporting a family empowers the youth,” said Kelvin LoveJoy.

Hartford residents are worried for their safety following the deadly shooting and recent spur of violence in the city.

“It is not safe for our kids to be walking out here with all the violence and stuff, especially with summer coming,“ said Kiara Lebran of Hartford.

The identity of the surviving victim has not been released yet by the police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

