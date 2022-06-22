ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

Encino Energy donates $15,000 toward horse barn at Harrison County Fairgrounds

Encino Energy continues to support the Harrison County Agricultural Society by donating $15,000 to help in the construction of a newly built horse barn at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. The old horse barn was unsafe as it was undersized for competition, in a flood plain and the location was unsafe for the horses and participants due to noise from the track and public road.

Encino Energy joins Williams Energy, Ohio Department of Agriculture, D&J Sales and Services, The Dwain & Mary Margaret Smith Family, South Central Power Company and the Flying Dollar Ranch in financially supporting the project.

Please join us at the Harrison County Fairgrounds as we join the many groups who will be recognized in helping get a new horse barn built.

A plaque will be presented at 4 p.m. Friday at the Birney Cattle Barn at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 550 Grant St., Cadiz.

Encino Energy has a local office in Carrollton.

