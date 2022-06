SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement after the Supreme Court’s ruling on a New York concealed carry law:. “While this reckless decision erases a commonsense gun safety law that existed for decades, California anticipated this moment. Our Administration has been working closely with the Attorney General and the legislature for months. Our state is ready with a bill that will be heard next week to update and strengthen our public-carry law and make it consistent with the Supreme Court ruling, just as Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh said states like California are free to do.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO