Like millions of 10-year-olds, Uziyah Sergio Garcia loved video games, swimming and trampolines. He was also a natural at football, taking to it seamlessly when he and his grandfather started tossing the ball together over spring break."Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good," his grandfather, Manny Renfro, told The Associated Press. "There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced."Uziyah, who went by Uzi, was the last of the 21 people killed in the Uvalde school massacre — 19 children and two...

UVALDE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO