Phoenix, AZ

How to score free onion rings at Burger King on National Onion Ring Day

By Amaris Encinas, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

To celebrate National Onion Ring Day on June 22, Burger King will offer free onion rings to Royal Perks members with any $1 purchase.

Royal Perks members can redeem one coupon online at the Burger King website or through the Burger King app at in-store locations for one day only. The coupon must be presented before ordering, according to the website , and can be redeemed for one order of onion rings, in any size, per account, with purchase.

To become a Royal Perks member, visit the Burger King website.

The deal is only available at participating Burger King locations, so make sure to check out your nearest restaurant location on the website before making the drive.

Reach features reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to score free onion rings at Burger King on National Onion Ring Day

SCOTTSDALE, AZ
