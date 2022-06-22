ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

GOP Senator Says He May Need Part Of His Finger Amputated

By Chris Krogh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) announced on Wednesday that he may need part of a finger amputated after suffering a major injury while doing yardwork this past weekend. The senator told Fargo radio station KFGO that he was working in the backyard of...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Officials React To Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Although Maryland has had abortion protections in place since the early 1990s, many state officials on Friday expressed disgust at the court’s 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Maryland General Assembly failed during the legislative session earlier this year to advance legislation enshrining the right to abortion in the state’s constitution, a move supporters backed in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s ruling. The House of Delegates...
MARYLAND STATE
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Protests Continued In Maryland Saturday Over A SCOTUS Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are protesting across the state over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. Even though abortion remains legal in Maryland, many people are outraged by the court’s decision to end that right for women in other states and have come out to places like here Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest. Supporters of abortion rights have gathered here at Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade yesterday @wjz pic.twitter.com/HxiMxl3OoR — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 25, 2022 The message they brought with them on Saturday is “we won’t go...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Elrich Responds to Supreme Court’s Overturning of Roe v. Wade

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case of Roe v. Wade. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said there is “no way” the jurisdiction will cooperate with any state that thinks the county will provide information about who traveled here and what procedures were done. Abortion rights are protected in Maryland.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

New Policy Bans County Payment for Travel to States With Policies That Roll Back a Woman’s Right to Choose; Full Statement From County Executive Marc Elrich

In response to the Supreme Court ruling today in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement and directed Montgomery County’s Chief Administrative Officer Richard S. Madaleno to draft a new policy for County employees (with limited exceptions) that bars County payment for travel to states with policies that roll back a woman’s right to choose. The fulll statement and memo can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Supreme Court Decision On New York Gun Law Will Impact Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ruled 6–3 to strike down a gun law in New York—and the impact of that decision will trickle down to Maryland. In doing so, it gave Americans the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense purposes. This controversial ruling by the conservative majority court could have a major impact on Maryland and several other states that have a similar law to New York’s law, which requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home. WJZ spoke to folks on both sides of this debate along with...
wypr.org

Could Maryland Democrats tip the scales during the GOP governor’s primary?

Kelly Schulz’s campaign for the Republican nomination for governor is warning its supporters that Democrats may soon be meddling in their primary. In one letter to supporters, Schulz senior campaign advisor Doug Mayer suggested that the Democratic party has focused advertisements against more moderate players instead of fringe Republicans who would have no chance during a general election in November.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Muriel Bowser is the lesser evil in DC mayoral primary

Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
WASHINGTON, DC

