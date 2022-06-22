Interim Xavier dean promoted, and other metro college news

Two more Storywalks! are planned by the Northlake Nature Center and St. Tammany Library for families to get their children out of doors, away from screens and involved in a reading adventure, all while enjoying the great outdoor and perhaps a picnic under the trees. On July 1, Storywalk! will feature "Box Turtle at Long Pond" by William George, and on July 9, the book will be "Down in Louisiana" by Johnette Downing. Both events take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, and families are free to come and go during those hours. There is no charge to enjoy these interactive walks along paths lined with enlarged, laminated pages from the book of the day. No reservations required, and visitors can bring a snack or picnic lunch to enjoy before or after they walk and read. Strollers are wheelchair accessible. With questions, see www.northlakenature.org.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO