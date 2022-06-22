ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Interim Xavier dean promoted, and other metro college news

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA: The new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Xavier University of Louisiana is Anderson Sunda-Meya, who has been the college's interim dean since July 2021. LSU ENGINEERING: New Orleans native Steven Fletcher, a graduate student in engineering at LSU, is winner of...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

 

