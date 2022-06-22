ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Join News Channel 3 as we kick off the ‘9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge’ on June 24

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUbTb_0gIjOJ7V00

We're kicking off Lifestream's annual "9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge" right in our front parking lot.

On Friday, June 24, you can stop by our parking lot at 31276 Dunham Way in Thousands from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM to donate blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g12Vi_0gIjOJ7V00

RSVP today. Make an appointment to give the gift of life by calling 800-TRY-GIVING or visit: https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/101427 .

Everyone is welcome, tell your family and friends.

Here are some tips to help make your rewarding experience easy:

  • Bring current photo ID
  • Wear a face covering (LifeStream staff does, too)
  • Maintain your regular meal schedule
  • Increase your fluid intake (water is best) in the 48 hours prior to donation

The "9 Cities Challenge" is a friendly competition between the Coachella Valley's nine cities to see which community will get the most involved in collecting blood donations.

The challenge goes from July 1 to August 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRY2x_0gIjOJ7V00

"This two month initiative is about the importance of community well-being. For the benefit of patients in need who are in peril without a safe, ample blood supply being available, we ask that you be a visible, outspoken advocate within your community for the cause of voluntary blood donation," reads the announcement by Lifestream.

Take a look at the standings and find out where you can donate blood at https://www.lstream.org/9cities/

The post Join News Channel 3 as we kick off the ‘9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge’ on June 24 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July

Independence Day is just around the corner, and we're answering any questions you may have when it comes to using fireworks throughout the valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Department is reminding people that illegal fireworks can result in injury and property damages. Their 'You Light It, We Write It' campaign is holding people accountable for all The post Are fireworks legal in your city? We’re helping you celebrate a safe Fourth of July appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

A more permanent, temporary homeless shelter is shaping up in Banning

Banning has installed fencing around the area that will soon become the Opportunity Village Shelter, which will replace the Ramsey Street Village homeless shelter that was destroyed by a fire in January 2021. Forty people were displaced when 19 of 20 housing pods burned down, and one other was severely...
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs training kids in disaster preparedness

The city of Palm Springs wants its residents to be ready for when disaster strikes. With extreme heat, fires, floods and earthquakes as just some of the hazards valley residents face, Palm Springs Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel DeSelms said it's crucial to have supplies on hand. "Emergency services are overwhelmed in any emergency," he said. The post Palm Springs training kids in disaster preparedness appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline

Public hospitals throughout California, including Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, are just eight years away from radical changes-- unless certain state requirements are met. The hospitals are in need of millions of dollars to make mandatory upgrades, which would ensure the facilities would still work after a major earthquake. If the 2030 deadline The post News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Channel 3#Donate Blood#Id Wear#Join News Channel
KVCR NEWS

Coming next year to Riverside: a one-stop shop for Inland Empire homeless residents

Project Legacy is being built in Downtown Riverside by the non-profit TruEvolution. When complete, the facility will offer 48 beds in five houses. "In the center of the campus is a 5,000 square foot commercial building, that is going to be not only our headquarters but where we are going to provide all of our social and clinical services," said TruEvolution CEO Gabriel Maldonado.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July

The long-awaited report detailing the findings of an investigation into the county's care of the Turpin siblings is scheduled to be presented next month, officials confirmed on Friday. In Jan. 2018, authorities discovered that the 12 of the 13 Turpin siblings were shackled, starved, and physically abused by their parents, David Allen Turpin, 59, and Louise Ann The post Report on Turpin children care investigation expected to be presented in July appeared first on KESQ.
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Demonstrations over Roe v. Wade decision planned in Palm Springs

Two demonstrations were planned in Palm Springs Friday evening over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At 7 p.m., members of the Courageous Resistance Women's Issues Committee will hold a protest at the Palm Springs Courthouse at 3255 E Tahquitz Canyon Way. Congressional candidate Will Rogers (D) is among those expected to The post Demonstrations over Roe v. Wade decision planned in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/24/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased by 7% this week compared to last. Despite that increase, new cases declined by 13%. In Riverside County, hospitalizations were also up compared to last week by 14%, and like San Bernardino County, new cases decreased but by 27%. Overall, in total, both counties...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KESQ News Channel 3

$76 million awarded to build behavioral health campus in Coachella

The Riverside University Health System today announced the county has received a conditional $76 million award from the state to build a behavioral health campus in Coachella. It's a "once in a generation opportunity to build the facilities needed in Riverside County for those with behavioral health needs," RUHS Behavioral Health Department Director Dr. Matthew Chang said in a statement.
COACHELLA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain to locate in MoVal

Dunkin’, the coffee and donut chain, has leased space in Moreno Valley. The company will occupy a 2,062 square-foot drive-thru in Iris Plaza at 16170 Perris Blvd., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which helped negotiate the lease. The franchisee, whose name was not released, operates...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
charactermedia.com

Pechanga Resort Casino Racks Up Four AAA Awards

The hit parade keeps rolling for Pechanga Resort Casino as it adds two new AAA Four Diamond Awards for 2022. This is the 21st consecutive year the 1,100-room luxury resort/casino has been awarded this honor, and the 11th year for the resort’s signature restaurant, the Great Oak Steakhouse. Hotels and restaurants must meet stringent standards of cleanliness, comfort, and hospitality to qualify for the AAA Diamond Program, with higher levels of excellence awarded with levels three, four, and five diamond distinctions.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rancho Mirage hosts 24th Annual West Coast Classic bodybuilding competition￼

The 24th Annual National Physique Committee West Coast Classic is taking place Saturday at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage. It's the second time the event has taken place in Rancho Mirage. The NPC West Coast Classic is a bodybuilding competition sanctioned by the National Physique Committee. "The NPC West Coast Classic has The post Rancho Mirage hosts 24th Annual West Coast Classic bodybuilding competition￼ appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
calmatters.network

Imperial County Not Monkeying Around with Outbreak

No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23. Local health officials aren’t...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Treasure Sale at the Asistencia

The Redlands Conservancy's Treasure Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, at the Asistencia on Barton Road. The treasures are, well, treasures. All manner of long-held and treasured items have been donated to the conservancy for the sale.
REDLANDS, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont seeks answers for several-hour train delay

Beaumont seeks answers as to why three thoroughfares along the railroad tracks became part of a giant traffic jam as Union Pacific offered no insight as to why one of their trains sat immobile for more than six hours on Wednesday of last week. A stationary 3-mile-long train stretched from...
BEAUMONT, CA
Eater

A Killer Orange County Breakfast Burrito Hides at Home Depot

It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Planning ahead before you hit the hiking trails in extreme heat

With two hiking-related incidents within 24 hours of each other, the intense heat remains the biggest problem many people are facing. Triple-digit heat and the humidity from recent storms are being felt throughout the Valley. A type of heat that not everyone is used to or prepared for. First responders came to the rescue on The post Planning ahead before you hit the hiking trails in extreme heat appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy