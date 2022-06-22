ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham Police to receive personalized medical kits

By Will Gerard
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdDVe_0gIjOAAy00

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham Police will soon be receiving training and individual first aid medical kits for every full-time officer on staff, thanks to the support of four local businesses that partnered with the Red Warrior Tactical out of Marshall, Illinois.

Each personalized kit will be distributed on Monday.

The kits will have each officer’s name and blood type, emergency contact and pertinent medical history, as well as other supplies necessary to treat not only themselves, but also any victims who are in a potentially life-threatening situation.

These kits are specifically made for bleeding and penetrating injuries that are deep enough to cause serious harm.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support,” Police Chief Jason McFarland said.

Starting next week, additional first aid training will be completed for officers by an Air Force Trauma Specialist.

The four local businesses contributed nearly $10,000 to fund the kits,

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

One man injured in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning. Police responded to the area of Wood and Maffit Street at around 1:30 a.m. after being informed of shots being fired in the area. The victim was able to identify the suspect and a search of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Bond set for man accused of leading Decatur Police on chase

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set for a man accused of leading Decatur Police on a chase throughout town Thursday. Jail records indicate bond was set at $250,000 for Patrick Hutton. This comes after officers said he was seen holding a gun in a car near Jasper and Eldorado streets. Police heard a shot […]
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on fatal crash on Route 37 south of Salem

Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Woman found guilty of meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman was found guilty in a bench trial on Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine. Judge Amanda Ade Harlow found Rachel Rentfro, age 38, guilty of the offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials Conviction. This conviction carries a potential prison sentence of two […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Marshall, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Marshall, IL
State
Illinois State
Effingham, IL
Crime & Safety
Marshall, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Effingham, IL
Sports
WCIA

Effingham Deputy Chief graduates from FBI Academy

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham’s Deputy Police Chief was one of approximately 250 people to graduate from the FBI National Academy earlier this month. Deputy Chief Kurt Davis and his fellow candidates spent ten weeks at the FBI’s training facility in Quantico, Va. as part of a program meant to improve the administration of justice […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for selling stolen property

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police recently arrested a man after they discovered he was selling stolen property property. Officers said that a burglary took place last week in the 400 block of A Street and the victim discovered their items were being sold online days later. Investigators posed as buyers and confirmed that the […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after chase through Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police arrested a man Thursday evening after he led officers on a chase through town. Police officials said that just before 8 p.m., an officer was stopped in traffic in the area of Jasper and Eldorado Streets when he spotted Patrick Hutton, 26 of Decatur, holding a gun in a […]
DECATUR, IL
beckersspine.com

Dr. Jacob Sams performs Illinois' 1st 'smart' total knee replacement

In May, Jacob Sams, MD, performed the first smart total knee replacement in Illinois at Decatur Memorial Hospital, the Herald & Review reported June 23. The new generation of wireless, smart implants are designed to provide personalized data that can be used to optimize outcomes for patients. They allow for improved remote monitoring, tracking steps, range of motion and other metrics for patients and physicians.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical History#Effingham Police#The Red Warrior Tactical#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

PawPrint Ministries serving their communities

PawPrint Ministries is staffed by volunteers who dedicate countless hours to training their K9 to give back to our communities. Our dogs go through a 7 phase training program to prepare them for serving. Our dogs visit individuals in hospitals, nursing care facilities, schools, libraries, dental clinics, and are deployed disasters and tragedies.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police: Man arrested for stealing catalytic converters

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters. The Decatur Police Department Crimes Unit was doing surveillance on a suspect they believed was involved in stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. During their surveillance, the Street Crimes Unit saw a person travel to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street and then […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for home invasion, domestic battery

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police arrested a man on Monday after investigating a report of domestic battery. Officers were dispatched to 202 North 11st Street and learned from a woman that Robert Jones had entered her home through a window and battered her by holding her down and biting her ear. The victim had […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Effingham

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US HWY 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue, Effingham County. June 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2000 Green Oldsmobile Van. Unit 2 – 2013 White Ford F350 Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1...
EFFINGHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Five guns recovered, four arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said its officers recovered five guns and made four arrests on Sunday as part of an increased enforcement effort on weekends. Officers said this increased enforcement is in response to multiple pop-up parties that are resulting in fights, reckless driving and shots being fired. This weekend’s patrols resulted in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Charleston Police arrest man for domestic battery

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested last week after officers responded to a report of domestic battery. Officers were dispatched to 1840 Douglas Street on June 14 and learned that a woman had been involved in an altercation with Brandon Craig. The victim reported that Craig hit her in the face multiple times […]
CHARLESTON, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Bureau; Calhoun; Cass; Christian; De Witt; Fayette; Fulton; Greene; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jersey; Knox; La Salle; Livingston; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marshall; Mason; McDonough; McLean; Menard; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Pike; Putnam; Rock Island; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Warren; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOND BROWN BUREAU CALHOUN CASS CHRISTIAN DE WITT FAYETTE FULTON GREENE HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY KNOX LA SALLE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY STARK TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Enjoy your summer shopping spree at Decatur’s Brass Horn Too

The Brass Horn Too is a boutique in downtown Decatur, satisfying a local need for quality women’s clothing, accessories, and specialty gifts. The shop is a mirror of neighbor store The Brass Horn, reflecting a ‘his to hers’ extension of George’s and Ryan’s vision of providing quality service and goods to multi-generational shoppers. The store offers merchandise that is ageless, timeless, tastefully stylish, and unique.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Lake Decatur water levels

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Decatur provides water services for around 78 thousand people in Decatur and the village of mount zion. The last time the Decatur water treatment facility had to do something because of the lake’s water levels was in 2011. Officials said they’ve noticed less water flowing to the lake over the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against man after wife’s deadly fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against a man charged with domestic assault after his wife’s deadly fall in 2019. Bradley Jenkins, Allissa Martin’s husband, was initially arrested in connection to her death. Officials said she died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage. Charges against Jenkins […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Heroes’ Day back at Green Mill Village

FREE ADMISSIONS – CALLING ALL HEROES – Come join us for a hands-on experience with local Heroes, their transportation and gear at Green Mill Village, Arcola, Illinois. Free Admission & Free Parking!. SUNDAY JUNE 26, 2022. 5-9PM • Touch-a-Truck & Meet & Greet with our Heroes !. •...
ARCOLA, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman in fatal Effingham crash identified

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign County Coroner identified a woman who died in a car crash as Rachel M. Pace. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m. on Friday at a hospital in Urbana. According to police, at around 9:00 a.m. Pace was driving southbound on...
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy