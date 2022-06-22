Tivoli Village to host blood drives throughout summer amid shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tivoli Village will be hosting monthly blood drives with Vitalant throughout the summer as blood banks continue to face critical shortages.

A bloodmobile will be located at the Piazza near Restoration Hardware, and each blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The upcoming dates for drives include the following:

Wednesday, June 29

Thursday, July 28

Tuesday, Aug. 30

To view available appointment times and to schedule one, visit this link and enter the sponsor code “TIVOLIVILLAGE.”

Tivoli Village is located at 400 S Rampart Blvd.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.