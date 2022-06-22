ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers develop a low-background neutron detector array

Cover picture for the articleA research team from the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with their collaborators from Sichuan University and Chinese Institute of Atomic Energy, has recently developed a high-efficiency low-background neutron detector array, which is essential for the precise cross-section measurement of the 13C(α,n)16O reaction...

