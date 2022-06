(Peru) -- A Nemaha County suspect faces a bevy of charges following an investigation into a shooting incident in Peru. The Nebraska State Patrol says 58-year-old Guadalupe DeLaCruz has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the 1200 block of 6th Street in Peru Saturday evening. Authorities say the patrol's investigation revealed that DeLaCruz entered 25-year-old Mark Dupre's property during a dispute between the two neighbors. The Patrol says during the altercation DeLaCruz discharged a handgun twice, striking Dupre once and missing another person. Dupre was taken to Bryan Health Center West Campus in Lincoln for non-life threating injuries and later released. The Patrol says children were also on the property at the time of the incident.

