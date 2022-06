The long-awaited Bayou Grande apartments at 961 Caddo Street opened its doors to the community June 16, to show off the newest option in downtown living. Over the past couple of years, there have been a lot of questions about what was being built at the corner of Common and Caddo Streets downtown, but the efforts to bring the upscale housing predate the construction by nearly a decade.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO