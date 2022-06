TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a few days since we updated you on the health progress of Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto following his stroke last month. We’re happy to report Mark is doing very well. In fact, he told us yesterday, he is “beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel that would bring him back to the weather center.” He also said he thinks that can happen “sooner rather than later.” Quite a tease!

22 HOURS AGO