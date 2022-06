The Edgartown Fourth of July parade and fireworks show are back after a two-year pause. The select board unanimously approved the annual rite of summer at its meeting Monday. Parade grand marshal Joe Sollitto came before the board to present the plan for next week. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday with participants gathering at the Edgartown School before making their way down Main street. Fireworks will light up the sky around 9 p.m.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO