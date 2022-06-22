ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberling City, MO

Garden Spot: Dog days of summer on the farm

KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Bruce Thomas shares his First Alert outlook. Kimberling...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Kimberling City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
freightwaves.com

The Log Book: SuperRigs winner takes Best of Show prize for second time

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Theresa DeSantis takes home a second SuperRigs Best of Show award, Schneider donates to LGBTQIA+ non-profit organization and Swift honors POW/MIA veterans with a newly wrapped Kenworth. SuperRigs winner takes Best of Show...
BRANSON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fourth of July fireworks to light up area skies

The time has come once again to wear your best red, white and blue outfits, wave our flags and to gather communities together to celebrate the birth of our country. The Fourth of July is just over a week away and we have the scope of several area locations which are hosting fireworks displays and Fourth of July activities.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy