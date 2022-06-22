ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large fire burns near Flamingo and Arville

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Clark County firefighters were working Wednesday morning to extinguish a blaze near Flamingo Road and Arville Street.

Officials with the Clark County Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene at 4246 Bertsos Drive as of 8:25 a.m.

Traffic feeds showed the smoke die down briefly, before picking back up again.

CCFD confirmed in a press release that the first arriving unit found a warehouse fire with heavy smoke and flames.

"A defensive attack was initiated due to the heavy flame involvement and structural instability. Three additional engines were added to the initial response," Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in a release.

Whitney also confirmed no crew members were inside the building, but units were assigned to surround the structure to contain the fire and protect exposed buildings.

Units are still on the scene actively trying to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

There have been no reported injuries currently.

This is a developing story. 13 Action News is at the scene.

