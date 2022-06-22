ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

REPORT IT: Bear stealing garbage in Palmer

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer caught a bear on camera stealing garbage in Palmer Wednesday.

The video and photos were taken on Old Warren Road in Palmer and sent to Report It. In the video, the bear can be seen tearing open a bag of garbage looking for food. As a reminder, it’s best to keep your trash inside until pick-up day and to avoid using bird feeders. The fewer food sources in your yard, the fewer chances you will encounter a bear.

Massachusetts is the third most densely populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com !

