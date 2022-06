Sanctions were finally announced for those DP World Tour players who abandoned ship for the LIV Golf Series. Players will not be allowed to participate in the 2022 Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship the week before the 150th Open Championship, as well as the Barracuda Championship from July 14-17, according to a statement from the DP World Tour. In addition to their playing schedules tightening, so will their wallets as each participant will be fined £100,000, which the tour will add to future prize funds and distribute to charitable causes.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO