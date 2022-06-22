ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Central, TLCA, Brady and Miles head to State 7-on-7 football tourney

By Standard-Times Staff
 3 days ago

San Angelo Central returns to the 2022 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park in College Station.

Central plays in Pool L of the Division I action Friday. The Bobcats open play against Plano on Field B at 1:45 p.m., then Midlothian and Clear Brook on Field A.

It is the Bobcats’ 10th appearance in the state tournament and first since 2019.

The top two teams in each pool play in the championship bracket at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The bottom two teams play in the consolation bracket at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Division I is made up of public schools that compete in Class 5A and up and private schools in the top division. Schools in Classes 3A Division I and Class 4A, along with all other private schools, participate in Division II.

Division III is made up of public schools from 1A through 3A Division II — and the rest of the West Texas qualifying teams are in this division — which starts play Thursday.

San Angelo TLCA qualified for the first time and is in Pool E. TLCA plays Gunter, Flatonia and Dawson.

Brady, making its fifth appearance at the state tournament, is in Pool C and plays Harmony, Marlin and Poth. Brady returns for the first time since 2019.

Miles, which qualified for the first time last year, is in Pool A and plays Stratford, Garrison and Lexington.

Thursday’s DIII games start at 1 p.m.

On Friday, all teams will play in a single elimination championship bracket which starts at 8 a.m.

The state 7-on-7 tournament is run by the Texas State 7on7 Organization, which is not associated with the UIL or the THSCA. It started in 1998 with all teams competing in a single division. In 2007, the event was split into two divisions. In 2018, Division III was created.

Hebron was the DI champ last year, defeating Lake Travis. Kaufman beat Argyle to win the DII title, while East Bernard beat Childress to win the DIII title.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Central, TLCA, Brady and Miles head to State 7-on-7 football tourney

