Tom Brady has declared this the 'album of the year'

The GOAT has declared the GOAT… For at least 2022 anyway.

Tom Brady took to Twitter to share a video promoting his BRADY Brand athletic wear line as the Pusha T song “Dreamin of the Past” is playing in the background.

The song, which features Kanye West , comes from Pusha’s latest record It’s Almost Dry . Pusha has already dubbed it the “rap album of the motherf****** year” and apparently he’s not alone.

Pusha caught wind of Brady’s video and shared on Twitter, “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!!”

He’s not alone in that assessment as Brady cosigned his declaration. “Album of the year! @PUSHA_T,” Brady tweeted.

As we mentioned above, Kanye is featured on “Dreamin of the Past” as he raps about everything from from becoming a minister to dreaming of one day owning The French Prince of Bel-Air house.

With very Kanye-like reasoning, Ye offered up the following explanation for why he didn’t buy the house, "I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it but I ain't like the way the kitchen design.”

