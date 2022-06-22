Man survived cardiac arrest at Nationals Park with help from fellow spectators

Fifty eight year-old John Clements endured an incredibly scary moment at Nationals Park earlier this month when he went into cardiac arrest during a Nationals/Brewers game on June 11.

The Wisconsin native and Brewers fan was given CPR by a pair of bystanders when the incident occurred, which likely saved his life. He was carted out of the stadium and rushed to the hospital, where he had a stent placed in his right coronary artery.

After five nights in the hospital, Clements said, via USA Today , that he was feeling “remarkably better,” and all he felt in terms of pain was from his chest, where he was given CPR.

According to the Washington Post , those heroic bystanders were 32-year-old nurse Lindy Prevatt and 38-year-old fire captain Jamie Jill, two strangers who came together to help save a life.