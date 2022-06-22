ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Workers at Kansas City’s Main Street Starbucks vote to unionize

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZmWF_0gIjLkrd00

Workers at the Starbucks store at 41st and Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri, voted Wednesday morning to unionize.

The store is the second store in Missouri - both in the Kansas City area - to vote to join the Workers United/SEIU. Last month , workers at the Independence store located at 18710 E. 39th St. became the first Starbucks location in Missouri to unionize.

At least two other Starbucks stores in the Kansas City area have also started unionization efforts in 2022.

Earlier this month , workers at the Starbucks store on the County Club Plaza voted on if to unionize. A total of 21 ballots were received, with nine employees voting in favor and nine against. The remaining three ballots were entered into a challenge process.

Because the three challenged ballots could flip the outcome of the unionization vote, a National Labor Relations Board spokesperson said the NLRB’s regional director based in St Louis will decide which, if any, of the challenged ballots should be opened and counted. The timeline for review wasn’t immediately available.

The Overland Park store located near W. 75th Street and Interstate 35 voted 6-1 to unionize in a vote on April 8, though those results were objected to by Starbucks attorneys.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Kansas City, Missouri?

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Independence, MO
Business
Independence, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Heartland Coca Cola Bottling Company

At Heartland, our culture is built around putting people ﬁrst. We produce, sell, and distribute the highest quality and best tasting beverages in the world by honoring the principle of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”. At our Lenexa, Kansas production facility we...
LENEXA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#St Louis#Labor Relations#Attorneys#Main Street Starbucks#The Workers United Seiu#E 39th St#Nlrb
kansascitymag.com

Why the landmark Imperial Brewery downtown will soon face the wrecking ball

Kansas City has long loved local lager. The vacant Imperial Brewery Co. building looming ominously over I-35, just south of downtown Kansas City, is proof. Built in 1902, at its zenith the six-story brick brewery was producing some 300,000 barrels of beer a year. The signature beers were Mayflower and Imperial Seal. It’s been vacant for the last forty years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Starbucks
kttn.com

16 Missouri and Kansas residents indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Ublester Molina, 26, Kevin O. Alarcon, 25, Rocky Orozco, 30, Salvador Valdivia, 40, Stephen Manning, 33, Carlos Ramos,...
KSNT

Kansas in running for worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy