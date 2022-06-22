1 of 4 teens in stolen vehicle dies after high-speed crash in north Abilene Wednesday

A crash involving a stolen vehicle that struck a traffic pole at a high rate of speed early Wednesday morning killed one of four teenagers in the vehicle.

The 13-year-old passenger's death is the second traffic fatality in a week and the 18th in the first 5½ months of the year. Abilene has had 14 fatal crashes in 2022.

There were 16 traffic fatalities in 2021.

The crash occurred at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday at Ambler Avenue and North Treadaway Boulevard, about an hour after police received reports regarding the vehicle and four males between the ages of 13 and 15 live-streaming on social media in the vehicle.

A 13-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the hospital, according to an Abilene Police Department news release. Police Wednesday evening updated the information that the passenger was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The 13-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle was released from the hospital Wednesday evening and interviewed by police. He was charged with theft of property, evading arrest, directive to apprehend and murder and transported to the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 14-year-old male was transported to a Lubbock hospital for treatment of burns to his body. A 15-year-old male was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident began when the safety and security system on a 2018 coupe alerted police about 3:10 a.m. that the vehicle had been involved in a crash in the 1300 block of Ross Avenue. Responding officers did not locate the vehicle at that location, the release said.

About 20 minutes later, a parent of one of the teenagers contacted police about the social media live stream. The group was believed headed to the Dallas area, police said.

At about 3:50 a.m., the vehicle's owner reported it stolen from his residence in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue in south Abilene.

The teens then were suspected of being involved in a Clyde convenience store theft reported to the Callahan County Sheriff's Department at 3:57 a.m., the release said.

Abilene police located the occupied vehicle at about 4:07 a.m. in a hotel parking lot near State Highway 351 and Interstate 20. The stolen vehicle struck an officer's unoccupied vehicle, while the emergency lights were activated on another officer's vehicle.

The stolen vehicle exited the hotel parking lot and headed westbound on 351 toward Ambler Avenue, police said.

"Officers did not actively pursue the stolen vehicle," the release said.

About 2 minutes later, the crash occurred. The officers and a MetroCare ambulance crew that was nearby responded.

