22-year-old firefighter killed in pedestrian crash in Ocean City

A 22-year-old Elkton man, a volunteer firefighter, died after being struck by a car in Ocean City Monday night.

The incident occurred in the area of 46th Street and Coastal Highway at about 9:40 p.m., as a 44-year-old Berlin man was driving north on Coastal Highway, according to police. The victim, 22-year-old Noah Day, was "in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk" when he was struck, police said.

According to social media posts from various Maryland fire companies, Day was a volunteer firefighter for the North East Fire Company. The annual Maryland State Firemen's Convention is taking place in Ocean City June 18 - 23.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and EMS, Day was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol was not a contributing factor for the driver, police said.

Traffic on northbound Coastal Highway was diverted to an alleyway for about 3.5 hours.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Pfc. Ramirez at yramirez@oceancitymd.gov or 410-520-5136 using reference case number 2022-002616.

