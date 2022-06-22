ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to celebrate July 4th in Utah

By Danielle MacKimm
UTAH ( ABC4 ) – Though hazardous fire conditions have led community authorities to cancel July 4th public firework displays at Jordan Park and Liberty Park, there are still an array of events Utahns can attend to celebrate the birth of American independence.

4th of July Celebration at The Gateway

The Gateway is excited to present a public 4th of July celebration from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Plaza. The event will feature American classics offered by the venue’s on-site bars and restaurants, live music and DJs, karaoke, yard games, face painting, and contests throughout the day. Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

Sandy City July 4th Freedom Day Celebration

Sandy City’s 4th of July celebration is back. The annual 14-hour-long bash will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. near the Shops at South Town. Along with a parade on Centennial Pkwy, the event will include a 5K run, live performances throughout the day, a main stage band at night, food vendors, and more. This is a city event open to the public.

First Annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast, West Jordan

This year, the city of West Jordan will be hosting its first annual 4th of July pancake breakfast. The public gathering will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the Jordan Meadows Wars located at 1510 West Parliament Ave. Along with an eggs-your-way, all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and bacon breakfast, the day-long event will also include a horse shoe tournament, sack races, youth activities, a movie in the park with popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy and professional fireworks at 9 p.m.

Murray Fun Days

From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Murray will present its annual Fun Days event at Murray City Park located at 296 East Murray Park Ave. A Sunrise Service will be held upon the start of Fun Days, followed by a parade, a chalk art contest, live entertainment, youth activities, bingo, evening concerts, fireworks, and more. The event itself is free-of-charge, though some activities have a small fee.

Brighton 4th of July Breakfast and Parade

For $8.50 a person, Brighton is inviting guests to its 4th of July Breakfast and Parade located at 8302 South Brighton Loop Road from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Breakfast will include breakfast burritos, milk, chocolate milk, juice, and coffee. The parade will feature vehicles, floats, bicycles, and walkers & wagons.

Salt Lake City Liberty Days at Heritage Park

This is the Place Heritage Park is looking forward to hosting its Liberty Days celebration at 10 a.m. at 2601 East Sunnyside Ave. This old-fashioned festival will begin with a flag ceremony and a salute to the Nation presented by the Sons of the American Revolution. Special features of this event include a Candy Cannon, a watermelon eating contest, and more. Tickets range from $11.95 to $15.95, though admission is free for children 2-years-old and under.

Magna 4th of July 5K

For Utahns looking to stay active over the holiday weekend, Magna will be hosting a 4th of July 5K as well as a Kids Fun Run at Magna Copper Park located at 8950 West 2600 South. The race will kick-off at 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration for this event will end at midnight on June 27, though you may register on the day of the race from 6 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. Fees for this event range from $10 to $30.

Park City 4th of July Parade and 5K

Set to run all the way from Main Street to City Park, the 2022 Park City 4th of July Parade is sure to attract locals and tourists alike. The event will start at 11 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Representatives recommend enjoying the parade while having lunch at one of Main Street’s many restaurants before heading to City Park to catch the end of the parade, where guests are encouraged to hang around and make friends. This event will also include a 5K run.

