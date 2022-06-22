ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden State Tiktoker Shares Viral Video Of Deer Bringing Her Fawn To NJ Backyard

By Jahna Michal
 3 days ago
After you watch this video, there will be no more denying the saying that "anything can happen in Jersey." That's tagline from the New Jersey lottery, but this lady won the jackpot when she got to get an up-close-and-personal experience with a fawn that a mama deer brought through her...

