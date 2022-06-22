ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

One Knoxville silences Asheville City to claim the Smoky Mountain Series

By Brian Gabriel Canever
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Kv0u_0gIjKC5G00

It was like walking into a boiling cauldron.

For 90 minutes off the field, Asheville City supporters at Memorial Park stirred the pot, ceaselessly blasting sirens, sounding trumpets, and shouting through megaphones at One Knoxville’s players and coaching staff.

On the field, it was no friendlier. Words exchanged between players from both sides were as bruising as their tackles; at the final whistle, nine yellow cards had been handed out to One Knoxville (8-1-1), including a second that saw club captain James Thomas red-carded from the bench in second-half added time. Asheville City (7-1-2) which entered the match in first place in the USL League Two’s South Central Division, received two.

But it was the visitors, thanks to goals from Yannick Kranz, Buster Sjoberg, and, deep into second-half added time, Stephen Afrifa, who claimed the 3-1 victory.

In doing so, One Knoxville leapfrogged Asheville into first place, on 25 points, and claimed the Smoky Mountain Series title, awarded to the team who, over two legs, had the most points.

“It was very hostile,” said One Knoxville head coach Mark McKeever. “The fans were talking about the players' mothers. Players’ families, I think is a little bit much. But it is what it is. If that's their style, then so be it. The whole plan coming in was to shut them up by the product on the field and between the lines, from the starting whistle to the to the final whistle. So we shut them up.”

In One Knoxville’s inaugural game on May 14 at Austin-East Magnet High School, the first meeting between the two teams, Asheville claimed a 2-1 victory off a late penalty kick. Throughout that game, McKeever’s team failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities. Undefeated since, he and his coaching staff challenged players to be relentless and ruthless.

“And I think we did that tonight,” McKeever said. “I said to the boys at the end there, ‘We added a third one tonight.’ And it was to be very resilient. We gave them nothing. It was a great performance. We'll take it all day long.”

After a chippy first half that saw few scoring opportunities for either side, Kranz, a German midfielder who players at nearby Carson-Newman University, opened the scoring in the 51st minute.

McKeever had made nine changes to the starting 11 he played against Peachtree City, opting for size and strength up top: 6-foot-5 Sebastian Andreassen, the team’s leading goal scorer (7), joined 6-foot-4 Max McNulty in attack. Kranz was one of only two players to retain his starting spot.

On a long throw-in by Moses Mensah, the second-ranked prospect in the league, Asheville deflected the ball back outside its box toward Kranz, who caught the deflection and hit a powerful one-time shot into the far corner past goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk.

“I saw the ball coming to me, and I had to take it,” Kranz said. “I had to take the risk. And luckily it went in.”

With that goal, the game finally opened up. Off an inch-perfect corner kick by Thomas 10 minutes later, 6-foot-3 center-back Buster Sjoberg scored at the far post on a stiff header. As soon as the ball went into the net, the captain and a handful of One Knoxville substitutes warming up nearby jumped into the arms of the dozen or so supporters who traveled across the mountains and were cheering and waving flags behind the barricade nearest to the goal.

In the 87th minute, after a foul by Andreassen, Asheville’s Quentin Huerman pulled a goal back from a curling free kick just outside the box.

Then, five minutes into added time, Stephen Afrifa, on as a second-half substitute, took a ball to the corner flag. Initially, he was looking to waste time until the final whistle. “I saw I was 1-v-1 with the defender and said, ‘Might as well take it,” Afrifa said.

The Canadian, who plays for Florida International University, dribbled around the first man toward the endline before cutting inside past another defender and shooting to the near post, leaving Bilichuk frozen.

“It’s one of the best feelings I’ve had in a long time,” Afrifa said. “So glad I scored that to get the three points and take the series.”

Before the game started, McKeever said the rivalry was immaterial. He told his players: what’s most important, in a 14-game regular season, is accumulating wins, regardless of the opponent, in order claim the division title and qualify the team for the Southern Conference playoffs. One Knoxville will look to do so 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Maryville College when it welcomes Tennessee Soccer Club (2-3-3).

But with a trophy at play – local blacksmith artist, Alex Magnuson, who plays college soccer at East Tennessee State University, designed a golden hiking boot that will  remain with the winner of the series – there was an added element of drama, particularly for The Scruffs, the club’s supporters group. After the final whistle, the players invited the fans onto the field to celebrate with them as they danced and sang, holding the boot high in the air.

“I don't think that one's for the players,” McKeever said. “That one's for the fans, obviously to drive here over the over the mountains and come and support us the way they did: I love the Scruffies. I love them.”

Brian Gabriel Canever is a soccer writer and co-host of the Knox Soccer Podcast .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: One Knoxville silences Asheville City to claim the Smoky Mountain Series

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Mississippi Safety

Three-star safety John Slaughter committed to Tennessee Saturday while on an official visit to Knoxville. Slaughter chose Tennessee over Ole Miss and Florida State — the two other schools in his top three — as well as Mississippi State and Memphis. The Mississippi native had been trending towards...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

TDOC: Two fugitives escape, still at large

The system will cost the county approximately $7,800 a year, which will be funded by taxpayers. WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge helps kids learn during summer months. WonderWorks offers a variety of fun, engaging activities that will keep kids learning all summer long. Knoxville historically black college seeks accreditation. Updated: 5...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville historically black college seeks accreditation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knoxville College announced their intention to seek accreditation in a partnership with the University of Tennessee Knoxville PhD Higher Education program on Friday. “There are so many untapped resources and amazing opportunities between these two institutions that should be explored and collaborating to regain...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Asheville, NC
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Asheville, NC
Sports
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to Powell porch fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a porch on fire at Eldin Way in Powell on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to officials with the department. By the time the crews arrived, the fire had run up the vinyl wall. Crews worked quickly and extinguished...
POWELL, TN
VolunteerCountry

New Capacity for Neyland Stadium Revealed

Multiple reports have confirmed that Neyland Stadium's new renovations have led to a slight decrease in seating capacity. The news was first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. Tennessee's historic football stadium, which has been atop the list of largest stadiums in the country ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mckeever
WATE

Campbell County food plant closing

According to the Campbell County mayor, George's Prepared Foods is planning to close its Caryville plant. The company is based in Arkansas and operates plants in Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia according to its website.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dobbs ‘a little jealous’ of Heupel’s high-powered offense

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – During his time with the Volunteers in the mid-2010s, Josh Dobbs and the Big Orange offense were nothing to sneeze at. Dobbs threw an SEC-best 27 touchdowns during his senior season in 2016, helping Tennessee to a 9-4 season and a Top-25 ranking in the final AP Poll. But, you can […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#Carson Newman University#Smoky#The Usl League Two#South Central Division
bbbtv12.com

New Roane State police chief is familiar face on campus

If Danny Wright hadn’t been cutting a class and playing cards in Roane State’s student lounge, his life would have been very different. “Roane State is the reason I’m in law enforcement,” said Wright, the community college’s new director of public safety and police chief.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
fanrecap.com

Elite Prospects, Commits Headline Important Official Visit Weekend for Vols

The final official visit weekend of June is set to bring multiple elite targets to Knoxville. The weekend is shaping up to be one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory for Tennessee, as Josh Heupels’s staff will look to close out several recruiting wins. We take a look at each official visitor currently scheduled to travel to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Adds to Massive All-America Award List

Throughout the early portion of the Tennessee Baseball offseason, Rocky Top Insider has been keeping you up to date and tracking all of the Vols’ postseason awards. After a record-setting 57-9 regular-season record, Tennessee has had plenty of postseason recognition for individual players from the team. In the latest...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sylva Herald

Recalling an epic feat, and an equally epic tragedy

Elsewhere on this page you’ll see an article regarding the awarding of the Western North Carolina Historical Association’s Achievement Award to the RAIL Project. The Railroad and Incarcerated Laborer (RAIL) Memorial Project memorializes the thousands of incarcerated laborers who were forced to build the railroad through our region under brutal conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

KPD finds body in North Knoxville woods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers found a woman’s body in a wooded area across from 6701 Central Avenue Pike Sunday afternoon, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. According to Erland, the body, that of a 41-year-old woman, was found in a homeless camp near...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KCSO: Child in car during pursuit with man wanted on several charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee was arrested in East Knoxville following a short pursuit Friday evening, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn. Darrien Metcalf, 26, of Chattanooga, was wanted for charges out of Hamilton County, including, VOP possession...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy