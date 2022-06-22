ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Joe Manchin to vote against President Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday

By Bailey Brautigan
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SXfS_0gIjK6s900

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A spokesperson for West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin confirmed to 13 News that Manchin will vote against President Joe Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday.

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

Biden is expected to call on Congress Wednesday afternoon to suspend federal taxes on gas and diesel for three months.

This would cut $0.18 per gallon on gas and $0.24 on diesel for drivers.

The average gas price in West Virginia is $4.903 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Public reacts to Biden’s bipartisan gun bill

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — “I’m about to sign into law bipartisan safety measures, gun safety legislation, and time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” President Joe Biden said. President Biden has signed the first and most effective gun violence bill in decades. The legislation will toughen background checks for young gun […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

West Virginia residents enraged after Supreme Court decision

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — “After 50 years of a wrongheaded decision of being on the books and a court regulating acting like the legislature, I think they got it right, ” West Virginia General Attorney Patrick Morrisey said. These are the words of West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after the supreme court […]
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
WDVM 25

Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for WV?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, stating that the U.S. Constitution does not provide a right to abortion. The decision eliminates the nearly 50-year-old ruling that the Constitution did provide that right and returns the right to limit or ban abortions to state governments. Over the past several […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey provides update on legal actions

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has a number of pending legal challenges and actions, some of which could set precedents for decades to come. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sat for an interview last Friday to discuss what the office and staff are working on. One...
LAW
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Legislature on Roe v. Wade: What happens next

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s legislative leaders, Senate President Craig Blair and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, have released a statement that gives further details on the future of legal abortions in the state after the Supreme Court’s decision Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Several states have already signed bills effective banning […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
WOWK 13 News

Local residents react to Roe V. Wade decision

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has left the nation divided. “Heartbreaking” was how Margaret Pomponio, Executive Director of West Virginia Free, described the decision. Others, such as Daniel Long, a pro-life supporter and Catholic from Charleston, was happy saying, “It’s a beautiful thing.” With the federal […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Border House reps split on abortion ruling

House members who represent West Texas and Southern New Mexico reacted along party lines to Friday’s historic Supreme Court abortion ruling. One thing they agreed upon is the ruling will deeply impact American society.
WEST, TX
WVNS

What overturning Roe v. Wade means for West Virginians

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – When Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday morning, the abortion law in place in the state of West Virginia immediately returned to a statute passed 140 years ago, back in 1882. The statute criminalizes abortion both for the woman actually getting the abortion and the doctor who performs the procedure. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTAP

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Election State#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
WBOY 12 News

WV Attorney General praises decision on NY conceal carry permits

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday released its decision regarding a New York State law that required concealed carry permit applicants to demonstrate “proper cause” for why they must carry a firearm concealed in public. The case was escalated to the Supreme Court because two New York residents applied for unrestricted licenses […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WDVM 25

Vigils across WV announced after SCOTUS decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia activist groups has set up vigils across the state, including in Morgantown, after the United States Supreme Court Friday announced a decision with the effect of overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means states can now make laws restricting abortion. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDVM 25

Pennsylvania Governor candidates react to Roe v. Wade overturning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– For almost 50 years abortion was protected under constitutional rights, but on Friday The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states the authority to limit or ban the procedure. The two candidates running for Governor of Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) and State Senator Doug Mastriano (R), released statements after […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

PA Senate race: Fetterman’s lead shrinks in latest AARP poll

(WHTM/TheHill) — Democratic Pennsylvania candidate John Fetterman leads his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz in the race for the soon-to-be-open United States Senate seat by six points in a recently published AARP Poll. With six percent of likely voters still undecided, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Fetterman received 50% of support and Oz received 44%. The six-point lead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy