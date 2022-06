Here comes the July 4th holiday and following right behind are high summer gas prices say officials from GasBuddy. They say drivers will be facing the most expensive gas ever this year during the upcoming holiday. However GasBuddy officials say the news isn't all that bad. They say U.S. gas prices are expected to drop "10 to 20 cents by Independence Day. After months of fireworks at the pump, culminating in a $5 national average recorded for the first time just weeks ago, drivers will feel a bit of relief, though many were already determined to get out on the road despite high prices."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO