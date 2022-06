In case you missed it, the Chicago Bulls drafted Arizona guard/wing Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. For the most part, Terry was not a player on the radar for Bulls fans. In general, the player most mocked to the Bulls was Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who was still on the board when the Bulls made their selection.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO